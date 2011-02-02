Editorial: Keeping up with the wild, wide web world

A week or so ago, a long-time Islander stopped in the Reporter office for a subscription. When told that she could check news on our website while waiting for delivery of the next issue, she said she had no computer and had given up on email after a few bad experiences. Compared to her web-addicted friends, she was happier for it, she said.

The Internet and digital communications have irreversibly altered the flow of information in America and the world, reaching beyond social interactions to impacting societal revolutions, as seen in Egypt this week.

And yet the Reporter still has subscribers and readers who rely on our print edition as their primary source of local news and information. Or, as a letter writer points out this week, to see their “Where in the World” photo.

Balancing these realities is a challenge for us as it is for many businesses shifting from traditional means of distributing information to the latest and greatest media options in a fast-changing digital age.

Our website, sireporter.com, has gone through a lot of changes in the past two years. The biggest change is upon us now as we move away from delivering a weekly news load to posting the latest news, events and announcements online on a daily basis. We are also rebuilding the web features our visitors use most — slideshows, which are up now; a comprehensive calendar, coming soon; and, if all goes well, the return of the digital edition, which has been missed by several of our most dedicated readers.

And we are becoming more active on our Facebook page, getting news directly to “fans,” letting them know, for example, that tickets were still available for the town-sponsored bluegrass concert Saturday night or that our local blood drive needed all the support it could get as an emergency appeal had been issued to restock the state’s dwindling supply.

This winter’s weather has also demonstrated the versatility of the web. This is the second week in a month that the Reporter went to the printer a day early to avoid problems in delivering the paper or getting the staff to and from home. No matter when the paper goes to the print shop, we can post news online shortly after it breaks. Our weather stories are updated with school and town closings as well as a link to National Weather Service advisories for Shelter Island.

We are grateful for subscribers who value having a local newspaper in their hands, reading it cover to cover, and clipping out photos of family and friends. But we are also embracing the Internet like never before. Regardless of the medium, we are committed to being a trusted source of Shelter Island news.