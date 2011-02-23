Editorial: Helicopter ho-hum

For all the hullaballoo about helicopter noise, some of the political posturing is all sound and fury signifying almost nothing.

The noise is a real problem on the East End, especially in the summer, when well-heeled hotshots zoom between New York and East Hampton in jet-powered corporate and charter choppers. The windows rattle and the floors shake in some places, but not so much here on Shelter Island since chopper operators and local officials agreed on some voluntary noise-abatement routes. They are intended to keep helicopters high, over water and the least populated land areas as long as possible.

If every helicopter pilot followed those routes, not a single chopper on the way to or from East Hampton Airport would fly over any part of Shelter Island. Most pilots observe the guidelines, according to radar returns monitored at East Hampton Airport.

What can local people do if a pilot ignores the guidelines? Call the East Hampton Airport noise hotline at 537-1130 and press 1 for the noise complaint line. Airport officials will call the helicopter operator, complain, and request compliance. That’s all they can do, except give the pilot dirty looks.

The voluntary North Shore Route that Senator Charles Schumer and other elected officials want the FAA to make mandatory is a benefit only for Long Islanders who live well west of here. Local newspapers and websites cover everything about it extensively, not so much because making it mandatory will make any difference here, but because the overall issue of helicopter noise is relevant. So is the political process through which competing interests are working to resolve conflicts. It also happens to be a very easy story to cover, with handy bombastic press releases galore, and all the required background easily grabbed off the web. Why, a busy reporter needn’t make a single phone call before cranking out a seemingly meaty story.

Even if a reluctant FAA does make the route mandatory, there still would be no impact here. Helicopter pilots would remain free to diverge from any altitude and route requirements anytime they decide it’s necessary to do. And where to turn inland toward East Hampton Airport will remain their choice.

Senator Schumer’s efforts would mean a lot more to the East End if he supported the local push to see the FAA require pilots to stay offshore all the way past Orient Point before turning south at Plum Gut. That would keep their approaches over water right up to the last few miles.

The idea does not appear to be on the senator’s radar.

Some critics think that’s because rich people on the South Fork — people who use those noisy helicopters — have his ear. The more likely reason is that there are more votes, and a whole lot more people affected by helicopter noise, well to our west, where “Orient” is just a politically incorrect word for the Far East.