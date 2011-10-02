Editorial: End lax supervision at the Shelter Island Highway Department

Highway Department employees have been policing their own work rules and practices for years according to an accounting review ordered by the Town Board and released this week. The findings can be summarized as follows:

• No supervisor review of employee time sheets.

• No pre-approval of overtime.

• No comparing logged hours to punched time cards.

• No monitoring of individual gas usage or mileage.

• No inventory of small equipment or parts.

With well over a third of the town’s $10 million budget paying for work, materials and equipment performed or coordinated by the department, this news should grab the attention of every Shelter Island taxpayer.

The Town Board made the right move, albeit overdue, in ordering the town’s contract accountant to investigate the department. And while the superintendent of highways is an independent elected official, and must be held accountable for these failures, the Town Board must take some heat as well.

The board controls the purse-strings and adopts the overall town budget. The highway and public works portions of that budget have been anything but transparent, making accountability of a big chunk of our tax dollars nearly impossible.

Every other town employee’s individual salary can be found fairly easily in the official budget, but not those of the roads and public works staff. A case in point is the $425,000 budget for “Brush and Weeds,” $357,000 of which goes to full-time employees’ compensation. It covers a significant portion of 10 individual salaries and overtime pay, but these are visible only in the superintendent’s budget worksheets.

These employees don’t usually work on brush and weeds, per se. We learned during 2009 budget discussions that this labor category was established years ago to avoid identifying riskier road work that might raise the town’s workers compensation insurance costs.

That same year, in our October 29 editorial, we pointed out the need for new management “to eliminate weaknesses in long-standing highway budget practices.”

This year, buried within the department budget, is a $5,000 stipend for the deputy highway superintendent that was never approved by Town Board resolution and falls outside the terms of the Highway Benevolent Association contract.

Should taxpayers be upset by all this? Yes. Is it fraught with corruption? No. But the accountability gap is huge, and it’s about time the Town Board did something about it.