Calling all Weed Whackers!

Mashomack needs help each year in protecting the preserve’s native species by getting rid of invasive plants. Last year at this time, these intrepid students from Brooklyn Heights Montessori battled the elements as well as catbrier with clippers in hand. Thanks to their efforts many trees were saved from a strangling death.

The war on invasives continues this year from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, February 4 and 18 and Saturday, February 12; on Friday, March 4 and 18 and Saturday, March 12. If you would like to volunteer, bring your work gloves and help make a difference. Call Mashomack at 749-1001 to sign up.