Boys Basketball: Shelter Island Indians fall to Port Jefferson Royals

Port Jefferson took the bus to Shelter Island Monday night hoping for a repeat of their January 18 performance, when they won 69-29. Before the match began, Varsity Indians Coach Mike Mundy addressed the crowd, reminding them there’s more to February 14 than Valentine’s Day: “It would have been Lieutenant Joey Theinert’s birthday today. So when you say the Pledge of Allegiance tonight, stand up straight, put your hand on your heart and think of all the men and women who couldn’t be here today.” Lt. Theinert, an Indians basketball player when he attended Shelter Island School, was killed in action in Afghanistan last June. His portrait now hangs beside the flag in the school gymnasium.

The Indians got the jump ball but didn’t score until about 5 minutes into the game, when a technical foul was called against a Royals player for unsportsmanlike conduct. Chris Napolitano sank the foul shot and went on to score 5 points during the match. He had “J 10” written on his leg, in honor of Lt. Theinert, who served in the 10th Mountain Division.

The Royals kept the pressure on, however, and the Indians’ difficulty rebounding caught up with them quickly. By the end of the half the score was 38-18, Port Jefferson. They didn’t fare any better in the second half, scoring a total of just 9 points. The final score was 55-27, Port Jefferson. Jimmy Read led the Indians with 8 points.

The score of the final game, against Pierson, wasn’t available when the Reporter went to press.

JUNIOR VARSITY HURT BY TURNOVERS

The Indians played a strong first half, behind by just one point at the break, at 18-17. “We played a decent game,” said Coach Card. One of the biggest problems, he said, was a lot of turnovers in the second half from their opponents’ press. “They pressed us. We broke the press a lot of times but a few times they stole the ball.”

The Indians suffered from a poor free-throw percentage, sinking just 6 of their 13 foul shots. The Indians were also shook up by “a few big 3’s in the fourth quarter,” JV Coach Jay Card explained. The final score was 44-32, Port Jefferson.

“Port Jefferson is a bigger school,” Coach Card explained. “Typically they play a league ahead of us, so we were playing up.”

The score of their last game, against Pierson, wasn’t available when the Reporter went to press. “We didn’t do so great against Pierson there, so hopefully we can come back and win,” Coach Card said.