Boys Basketball: Islanders fall to Bridgehampton, 63-58

The Shelter Island varsity boys basketball team suffered a crushing defeat at Bridgehampton tonight. The Indians held the lead for nearly the entire game until the final two minutes, when the Killer Bees went on a scoring run.

Despite their efforts, including some clutch late-game free throws from Jimmy Read and Andrew BeltCappellino, the Indians couldn’t regain the lead and the Killer Bees took the victory, 63-58.

The Indians will play at home on Monday against Stony Brook. The JV game tips off at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:15 p.m.