Boys Basketball: Indians honor seniors, narrowly lose to Pierson

February 16 was a bittersweet evening for the senior players on the Shelter Island boys basketball team: a sweet senior send-off and a bitter end-of-season match that followed. The varsity boys lost 51-47 to Pierson. The JV squad fell to Pierson too, 67-34.

INDIANS SAY GOODBYE

The senior send-off, held before the last home game of each season, is an opportunity to recognize the graduating seniors for their many contributions to their teams.

Coach Mike Mundy lauded seniors Chris Napolitano, Andrew BeltCappellino, Kyle Johnson and John McEnroe. “Chris Napolitano and John McEnroe were our forwards this year, and for them to go out and battle against guys who are 3, 4, 5 inches taller than them, they did a great job,” he explained. “With Kyle, you never know what you’re going to get, once, twice, sometimes 10 times a game, you’re going to see something amazing.” He went on to call BeltCappellino an outstanding young man and a pleasure to coach.

Coach Mundy also thanked volunteer Coach Jim Colligan for his dedication of countless hours to the Indians boys basketball program. He told the Reporter that Coach Colligan brings extensive experience and “great knowledge of the game” to the Indians’ bench.

It was also the last performance of the year for the cheerleading team. Coach Katelyn Pryal thanked graduating senior Margaret Hildreth for her contributions to the team. “She’s done an amazing job,” Coach Pryal said.

PERSISTENT PERFORMANCE

In the match that followed, the varsity Indians took an early lead in the first quarter, which ended 12-8. Shelter Island was a force under the net, ripping rebounds away from their opponents and playing an aggressive game.

The Indians fought their way to a 10-point lead during the second quarter with a drive that included steals by Johnson and Jimmy Read. But Pierson came back and held a 25-24 lead at the end of the half.

The spectators were brought to a frenzy of cheers in the third quarter, when McEnroe stole an inbounds pass and sent a beautiful bounce pass through traffic to Read, who scored a basket. On the very next play, McEnroe again stole the ball in Pierson territory, this time scoring himself.

On the next play, Johnson leapt so high while trying to block a shot that he nearly jumped over the Pierson shooter, landing on him and nearly toppling over. It was a foul but judging by some of the cheers from the stands the Indians spectators didn’t care. Johnson later received sustained applause from the crowd when he fouled out and walked off the court for the last time.

The Indians continued an aggressive battle, By the end of the fourth quarter, the score was 44-43, Pierson, with about a minute to play. After the Indians called a time out to plan their last minute, they unintentionally fouled Pierson’s Schuyler Loesch as he was making a layup. He missed his free throw but another Pierson player got the rebound and sank it, making it 48-43 with just 30 seconds left. The Indians tried to get possession with intentional fouls, but Pierson sank 3 of the 4 resulting foul shots.

BeltCappellino finished his Indians basketball career right with a 3-pointer at the buzzer (his third 3-pointer of the match) but it wasn’t enough for the win.

The boys finished 1-12 in their league. “We had a hard season, a rough season,” Coach Mundy said. “I think we didn’t always play with the intensity that we were capable of. When we came out with our minds and our heads in the right spot, it showed what we were capable of … but our heads weren’t always where they needed to be.”

But in their last game of the season, “I think the boys performed really well,” Coach Mundy said. “They stepped up, they played hard and they hustled. Obviously it would have been nice to win, but I think it was a game where they can hold their heads high.”

JUNIOR VARSITY TEAM FALLS HARD

The JV boys were left in the dust from the start, giving up 25 points in the first quarter while scoring only 6. Pierson benefited from superb shooting accuracy. “They must have shot 80 percent,” JV Coach Jay Card said.

At the end of the half, the score was 36-12, Pierson. The boys showed better intensity in the third quarter, however, after what Coach Card called a “halftime tongue lashing,” but their efforts weren’t enough to overcome the early deficit. Pierson won, 67-34.

David Oliver led the Indians with 10 points, followed by Nate Mundy with 9 points.