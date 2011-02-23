50 YEARS AGO

Yachtsmen dine

Sixty-four members and guests, some of whom traveled from such faraway places as Philadelphia and Shelter Island, attended the annual mid-winter dinner of the Shelter Island Yacht Club at New York’s Tavern on the Green last Friday evening. • FEBRUARY 25, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Island Arts

Murder will be committed by the Shelter Island Players during their presentation of Frederick Knott’s “Dial M for Murder”. … The play will be performed at St. Mary’s Church … Tickets are $5 and $3. • FEBRUARY 27, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Work continues on bulkhead, road

Work continues toward a scheduled May 24 completion date on the last section of bulkheading to be replaced along Shore Road. … Last year the county made repairs eastward along Crescent Beach to the old Peconic Lodge. • FEBRUARY 22, 2001