50 YEARS AGO

This changing world (editorial)

This week marks the long-sought change from printing in New York City to printing in eastern Suffolk. This issue is from the plant of the East Hampton Star, a well-equipped establishment staffed by friendly people.

• FEBRUARY 18, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Byrd watcher wanted

We here in this nest are looking for a Byrd … gathering the social news on one’s rambles around town … No pay — just the glamor and glory of a bylined gossip column and a fun job. • FEBRUARY 20, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

‘Country road’ not an option for developer

It appears to be only a matter of time before the dirt trail that leads from Menantic Road into the old Lord Ship Yard site on West Neck Creek is widened to 20 feet, paved and equipped with curbs wherever new catch-basins are to be located.• FEBRUARY 15, 2001