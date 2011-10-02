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Around the Island

BACK WHEN

By Archer Brown

50 YEARS AGO

Bright side of the weather

While our Island has been bombarded with heavy snows, chilling winds and record-breaking temperatures, much of the populace has ignored the elements to enjoy winter sports. • FEBRUARY 11, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Officials hear about Cross Sound Ferry

While maintaining its present service to Orient Point … Cross Sound hopes to begin six trips daily in each direction to and from Montauk, … This schedule could remove as many as 160 vehicles in each direction from the already-clogged North Fork-Shelter Island-Sag Harbor roadways. • FEBRUARY 13, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

North Fork Animal Hospital

Shelter Island is about to get its own veterinary clinic. Last week a sign reading “North Fork Animal Hospital, Shelter Island Clinic” was erected on a building … next to Primo’s Pizza in the Center. • FEBRUARY 8, 2001