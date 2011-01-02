Freezing rain delays Shelter Island School on Ground Hog's Day

Wednesday, February 2

A colossal winter storm paralyzing much of the country brought ice to Shelter Island Tuesday night — ice that began to change to rain Wednesday morning as the Shelter Island School called families of students to alert them to a two-hour delayed start. School began at 10 a.m.

Roads were icy across Long Island until rain became the dominant form of precipitation and flooding and fog became more of a problem than ice. The ice brought down a few LIPA power lines up-island but the only outage on the East End as of 5:30 a.m. was an isolated one on Mary’s Lane in North Sea, according to the LIPA website.

An ice storm warning was in effect for all of Long Island through 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Flood and dense fog advisories took effect late morning and the National Weather Service warned that falling temperatures would cause standing water to refreeze Wednesday night.

The Long Island Rail Road maintained weekday service east of Ronkonkoma, but announced early Wednesday morning that service would be on a weekend schedule elsewhere due to icy conditions. Cross Sound Ferry canceled its 7:30 a.m. departure from Orient Point.

Check the Reporter website throughout the storm for more updates on closings and cancellations.

For the latest advisories from the National Weather Service, click here.

Tuesday, February 1

Shelter Island is expected to be spared from the worst of a major winter storm reaching from Texas to New England and heading to Long Island Tuesday night into Wednesday. On Tuesday morning, Islanders prepared for the predicted ice and snow, and the Shelter Island Library canceled its evening program, “Movies at the Library,” and its screening of “The 39 Steps.” The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club canceled its Tuesday luncheon as well, rescheduling it for Tuesday, February 8 in the Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. Leah Friedman, writer and artist, is the featured speaker.

The Shelter Island School postponed today’s boys and girls basketball games. The Shelter Island girls’ game is rescheduled for tomorrow, February 2 at Stony Brook. The varsity game tips off at 4:30 p.m. and JV at 6:15 p.m. The boys’ game is rescheduled for Monday, February 7, when the Indians will host Stony Brook. The JV game starts at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity at 6:15 p.m.