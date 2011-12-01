WHAT’S HAPPENING : January 13-19

IT’S THAT TIME OF YEAR!

Girl Scout cookie time — you can order now from any Shelter Island Girl Scout. The sale ends on February 4. To avoid temptation with any New Year’s resolutions, buy a box or two instead for our troops overseas; just check the “Operation: Cookie” section on the order form. Each box costs $4 and proceeds go to support troop activities. The top sellers, according to the Girl Scouts of America, are, in order, Thin Mints, Samoas, Peanut Butter and Shortbread.

WRITERS ON THEIR WORK

This new library series opens on Saturday, January 15 at 4:15 p.m. with Carol Galligan and her short story, “Everyday Life.” The audience will help decide if it might be the first chapter of a novel. On January 29, Jeff Baron and a live cast will present a scene from his new play and will welcome feedback. The series is free; light refreshments will be served.

AT THE YOUTH CENTER…

In addition to regular programming at the Youth Center, Director Ian Kanarvogel has planned a few extra activities for this month. A ping pong tournament for grades 7 to 10 will take place at the Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 15. High school students can go Cosmic Bowling in East Hampton on Sunday, January 16. The bus leaves the center at 6 p.m.; there is a $10 fee for the bowling. And looking ahead, middle school students can enjoy movie night in Mattituck on Saturday, January 29, leaving the center at 6 p.m.

Sign-up is necessary for the movies and bowling — email Ian at siyouth@optimum.net.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

The Shelter Island School’s newsletter, “The Blue & Grey Chronicles,” has gone green and wireless. The winter issue is now up on the school’s website — shelterisland.k12.ny.us. Some hard copies will still be available in the school lobby and at Town Hall, the Shelter Island Library, the Senior Activity Center, the Dinner Bell and the Reporter.

If you want a copy mailed to you, contact Donna Clark at 749-0302, extension 526.

IN THE DISPLAY CASE

Photos, postcards and memorabilia celebrate 125 years of the Shelter Island Library in a new exhibit at the library curated by Jeanette Payne. You can see a photo of the original library housed in the telegraphy office and track the library’s progress to its present location. The exhibit will be on display through January.

AT THE LEGION…

The regular monthly meeting of Mitchell Post 281 will be held on Monday, January 17 at 7 p.m. at American Legion Hall.

And just a reminder: the deadline for memorial applications — names that will appear on the new rock on the grounds and on the plaque on the lower level— is this Saturday, January 15.

JUMP BUNCH!

Kids will learn about movement, warming up — and soccer — at two “Jump Out” sessions at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, January 15. Those ages 18 months to 3 1/2 years will meet from 10 to 10:45 a.m.; pre-K and kindergarten (ages 3 1/2 to 6 years) from 11 to 11:45 a.m. The program is free.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will featuring two classic Alec Guinness films over the January 14-15 weekend. “The Lady Killers” will be shown on Friday night, January 14, at 8 p.m., followed by “Kind Hearts and Coronets” on Saturday night, also at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. (The box office will be closed during the month of January.)

FAMILY SCRABBLE FESTIVAL

The fifth annual Scrabble festival will be held on Sunday, January 16 at 1 p.m. at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport. All pre-teen, teen and adult players are invited to compete for fun and prizes — and can also challenge master Scrabble player, John Williams, director of the National Scrabble Association, a cosponsor of the festival with the temple.

The entrance fee is $5 per person. Free refreshments will be available. The temple is located at 519 Fourth Street and is handicapped-accessible; for more information call 477-0232.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute & Observatory on Main Bayview Road in Southold will be open for guided tours of the night sky through its powerful telescopes, weather permitting, on Saturday, January 15 from 7 p.m. to midnight. A donation of $5 is suggested for adults, $3 for children under 14. Call 765-2626 if in doubt about the weather for viewing.

TUESDAYS WITH TOM

Join Mashomack’s Tom Damiani on Tuesday, January 18 for a duck-counting expedition as part of the New York State Waterfowl Census. Participants will meet at 8 a.m. at the Red House, Inlet Pond County Park on Route 48 in Greenport and then travel east for about four hours by car and with some walking in between. After the count, there will be time for lunch in Greenport.

This field trip is sponsored by the North Fork Audubon Society and is free of charge. Call Tom at 275-3202 or email him at tdamiani3@optimum.net if you plan to attend.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Sunday, January 16 at 3 p.m. with a discussion about Dr. King’s “Faith & the Social Ministry” led by Andrew Blake, Pastor Emeritus of the Rockville Center diocese. Reverend Blake is “a student of history, particularly what we learn or do not learn from the events of the past.”

WHITE SALE

Stock up on linens for the whole family at Eastern Long Island Hospital’s White Sale on Friday, January 14. The sale will take place in the hospital’s conference room from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call ELIH at 477-5196.