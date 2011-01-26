WHAT’S HAPPENING

WEED WHACKERS WANTED

Every February and March, Mashomack Preserve sends out a call for volunteers to help remove invasive species and extend the “weed-free” areas of the preserve. Winter is a great time to get out and get working, so beginning on Friday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, bring your work gloves and be prepared to make a difference.

Other weed-whacking dates next month are Saturday, February 12, Friday, February 18 and Friday, February 25 — same times, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

To let Mashomack know you’re coming and to find out where to meet, call 749-1001.

PANCAKE SUPPER

Help support the Class of 2013 and at the same time enjoy a pancake supper on Wednesday, February 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Shelter Island School cafeteria. Pancakes, bacon, sausage, juice and coffee or tea will be on the menu at these suggested donations: students and seniors, $6; adults, $8; children under 4, free. A donation of $25 is requested for families of five or more. For more information, call Jack Reardon at 749-0302, extension 306.

WOMEN’S COMMUNITY CLUB

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club will meet on Tuesday, February 1 at 12 noon in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. The guest speaker will be playwright and artist Leah Friedman and her topic is “Writings and Thoughts.” Bring a sandwich and a mug; coffee and dessert will be provided. Donations for the Food Pantry, housed at the church, will also be very welcome — packaged goods or the monetary variety.

LI2DAY WALK

The “Heaven Can Wait” team will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 3 at American Legion Hall to get organized for the Long Island 2-Day Walk to Fight Breast Cancer. Volunteers are needed as well as walkers and sponsors. The 35-mile walk through Suffolk County will take place this year on June 11 and 12 and the proceeds will benefit local breast health organizations. For more information, contact Susie Roden at 736-8715.

CALLING ALL BAKERS

The December cookie bake organized by some Island “military moms” went so well that they are repeating it this month. Anyone interested in contributing can drop off their baked specialities at the Youth Center tomorrow, Friday, January 28, between 5 and 7 p.m. Donations to help with postage will be welcome since each box costs $12.50 to ship. Eleven boxes were shipped in December.

Debbie Speeches told the Reporter, “We have just gotten a special request from one of our members — there is a unit … in a very bad way right now, morale is low … a soldier in the unit asked if we could send them cards and letters to raise their spirits.” Some of the cookies will be sent there, for sure. For more information, call Debbie at 749-8895.

BLOOD DRIVE

If you’re between the ages of 17 and 75 and weigh at least 110 pounds, you may be eligible to donate blood during the Island’s Community Blood Drive between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 29 in the Shelter Island School gym. Bring along a photo ID. To schedule an appointment, call Cheryl Brown (786-0853), Mary Payne (749-3181) or Judy Meringer (749-2035). Those age 16 or over 75 can also give “the gift of life” with parental permission or a doctor’s written approval respectively.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Mark Lindemann’s computer class for adults will be offered next on Monday, January 31 on the lower level of the Shelter Island Library from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Participants are welcome to just drop in with their questions or to attend on an on-going basis. Registration, however, is requested; call 749-0042.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will wrap up its January series of films this weekend with two features starring Tony Curtis. “Operation Petticoat” will be shown on Friday, January 28 and “Some Like It Hot,” also starring Marilyn Monroe and Jack Lemmon will play on Saturday, January 29 — both showings are at 8 p.m. The $5 admission fee will be collected at the door; the box office is closed during January.

HARPIST IN CONCERT

Long Island harpist Miriam Shilling will return to perform in concert at the Cutchogue United Methodist Church on Main Street on Sunday, January 30 at 3 p.m. Ms. Shilling played to a standing-room-only audience last year. Admission to the concert is free but donations will be appreciated.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute & Observatory on Main Bayview Road in Southold will beopen for guided tours of the night sky through its powerful telescopes, weather permitting, on Saturday, January 29 from 7 p.m. to midnight. A donation of $5 is suggested for adults, $3 for children under 14. Call 765-2626 if in doubt about the weather for viewing.

ARF THRIFT SHOP SALE

The ARF Thrift & Treasure Shop at 368 Montauk Highway in Wainscott has put everything on sale at 50 percent off from now through February 28. The shop is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. All sales support the animals at the ARF Adoption Center. For more information, call 537-3682 or visit arfhamptons.org.