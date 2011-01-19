WHAT’S HAPPENING

HELP WITH TAXES

The AARP Tax-Aide Program will continue this year at the Shelter Island Library every Monday from February 7 through April 11 (except February 21) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Income tax assistance is offered without charge and is confidential. Hour-long appointments must be scheduled in advance, so call the library at 749-0042 — and stop by to pick up the forms that you will need to complete before your appointment.

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS

The regular monthly meeting of the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 22 at 10 a.m. on the lower level of the Shelter Island Library Everyone is welcome to attend.

‘WRITERS ON THEIR WORK’

Next up in the new winter series at the library on Saturday, January 29 at 4:15 p.m. is playwright Jeff Baron, who will present a live scene from his new play and talk about the problems he sees. Mr. Baron’s earlier play, “Visiting Mr. Green,” opened in 1996 with Eli Wallach and has been translated into 22 languages and produced over 300 times in 37 countries. Admission is free and there will be light refreshments.

MARK THE CALENDAR!

Mitchell Post 281 will play host on Super Bowl Sunday, February 6 for all members, auxiliary, boosters and guests. There will be a pre-game lasagne dinner at 5:30 p.m. with game-time snacks throughout the evening. You can’t beat the cost —$5 at the door.

GREEN SAFARI!

Join Joyce Raimondo after school at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 21 at the Shelter Island Library to create an animal safari out of construction paper. The program is appropriate for kids in kindergarten through grade 5.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will continue its January series of films this weekend with two featuring the legendary Orson Welles. “The Lady from Shanghai” will be shown on Friday, January 21 and “The Third Man” will play on Saturday, January 22 — both showings are at 8 p.m. The $5 admission fee will be collected at the door; the box office is closed during January.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute & Observatory on Main Bayview Road in Southold will be open for guided tours of the night sky through its powerful telescopes, weather permitting, on Saturday, January 22 from 7 p.m. to midnight. A donation of $5 is suggested for adults, $3 for children under 14. Call 765-2626 if in doubt about the weather for viewing.

LIVE AT THE PARRISH…

A program of two ballets at the Parrish Art Museum in Southampton — “Class Concert” and “Giselle” — will be telecast live from the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow on Sunday, January 23, starting at 11 a.m. Tickets for the telecast are $17 for members, $20 for non-members. The running time is approximately 175 minutes with one intermission.

SINGERS WANTED

The Choral Society of the Hamptons is seeking singers, particularly sopranos and tenors, for its annual spring concert of Broadway music. Those interested are invited to attend the first rehearsal at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, January 24 at Guild Hall where they can schedule an audition. Or they can call 204-9402 to schedule one. Would-be choristers will be asked to sing a short song and demonstrate sight-reading ability.

ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES

The North Fork Audubon Society will host a roundtable discussion, “What’s on Your Mind,” about environmental issues on the North Fork, designed for grades 7 to 12. The program will be held on Friday, January 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Red House Nature Center at Inlet Pond County Park in Greenport. Pizza will be served and the program is free. Call Debra O’Kane at 804-2713 to register or email mousemagic@optonline.net.

HARPIST IN CONCERT

Long Island harpist Miriam Shilling will return to perform in concert at the Cutchogue United Methodist Church on Main Street on Sunday, January 30 at 3 p.m. Ms. Shilling played to a standing-room-only audience last year. Admission to the concert is free but donations will be appreciated.