WHAT’S HAPPENING

(NEARLY) FULL MOON WALK

Would you like to know what’s out in the woods in the dead of winter? Take a walk along Mashomack Preserve’s Red Trail on Saturday, January 15 between 7 and 8:30 p.m. By the light of the moon, enjoy the stars and listen to nature’s nightlife. Call 749-1001 for a reservation and information about where to meet. This event is free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members.

SAVE THIS DATE!

Bluegrass will return to Shelter Island on Saturday evening, January 29 with the Josh Williams Band in concert. Named the 2010 Emerging Artist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA), the band runs the gamut from “easy-going ballads to fiery, hard-driving instrumentals.” Tickets, which cost $20, $25 and $30 for reserved seats, go on sale today, Thursday, at brownpapertickets.com — or call Tom Hashagen at 749-2355 or the Recreation Department’s Garth Griffin at 749-0978 to get your order in early.

WANTED: K TO 4 PARENT

The Shared Decision Making team at the Shelter Island School has an opening for an elementary school parent to join the team in identifying educational issues, defining goals, formulating policy and implementing and assessing activities “to help students reach standards of excellence.” The team meets once a month in the school library at 3:15 p.m.

If you are interested in serving, send a letter of interest by January 21 to Interim Superintendent Robert Parry at P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island 11964, by fax to 749-1262, or email dvecchio@shelterislad.k12.ny.us.

EXPRESS YOURSELF!

Join Joyce Raimondo after school at the Shelter Island Library on Wednesday, January 12 at 3 p.m. and explore the world of art. Find out how feelings can be expressed in art. This program is designed for students from kindergarten to grade 5.

COLLIGAN TO SPEAK AT WCC

Jim Colligan will be the guest speaker at the first meeting of the new year of the Shelter Island Women’s Community Club on Tuesday, January 11 at 12 noon in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Mr. Colligan’s illustrated talk will be about “Birds and Wildlife on the East End.” Everyone is invited. Bring a sandwich and a mug; coffee, tea and dessert will be provided. Contributions of non-perishable items or a monetary donation for the Food Pantry will be welcome, if possible.

COMPUTER CLASS

The Shelter Island Library has added a new monthly computer class for adults. The first session will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11. For more information, call the library at 749-0042. The program is free.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will featuring two classic Alec Guinness films over the January 14-15 weekend. “The Lady Killers” will be shown on Friday night, January 14, at 8 p.m., followed by “Kind Hearts and Coronets” on Saturday night, also at 8 .m. Tickets are $5 at the door. (The box office will be closed during the month of January.)

“Legends: Elvis and Friends,” rare performance clips and interviews hosted by Joe Lauro, will be presented at Bay Street this Friday, January 7, at 8 p.m. followed by a live concert and dance with Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks — $20 admission at the door. One of the best Elvis movies, “Blue Hawaii,” will be shown on Saturday, January 8 at 8 p.m. — $5 at the door.

FAMILY SCRABBLE FESTIVAL

The fifth annual Scrabble festival will be held on Sunday, January 16 at 1 p.m. at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport. All pre-teen, teen and adult players are invited to compete for fun and prizes — and can also challenge master Scrabble player, John Williams, director of the National Scrabble Association, a cosponsor of the festival with the temple.

The entrance fee is $5 per person. Free refreshments will be available. The temple is located at 519 Fourth Street and is handicapped-accessible; for more information call 477-0232.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute & Observatory on Main Bayview Road in Southold will be open for guided tours of the night sky through its powerful telescopes, weather permitting, on Saturday, January 8 from 7 p.m. to midnight. A donation of $5 is suggested for adults, $3 for children under 14. Call 765-2626 if in doubt about the weather for viewing.

NFCT VARIETY SHOW

The North Fork Community Theatre’s annual Variety Show will be held this Friday and Saturday, January 7 and 8, at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, January 9 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. The theatre is located at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck.