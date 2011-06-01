Westervelt sworn in as new Town Justice









“With great pleasure,” Judge Helen Rosenblum administered the oath of office to new Shelter Island Town Justice Mary-Faith Westervelt on Tuesday, kicking off a new year of town governance.

Judge Rosenblum returned to the bench late last month after an absence due to illness, in plenty of time to preside over the January 4 swearing-in ceremony preceding the Town of Shelter Island re-organizational meeting at Town Hall.

The town’s senior justice offered a few words of wisdom to her new colleague. “We’ve talked a lot about what I consider to be the top thing in judging — never to forget that everybody who appears before you is an individual, worthy of dignity and respect and of individual judgment.”

She thanked outgoing justice Patricia Quigley, who handled all Justice Court cases during Ms. Rosenblum’s absence. “I am very grateful to Patty for taking over for me. She brought a great warmth and serenity to the position,” she said.

Ms. Rosenblum wished the new judge “all the luck in the world,” and began the ceremony. Ms. Westervelt placed her hand on the Bible held by her husband Brian and swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of the State of New York and the rules and regulations of the Shelter Island Town Code.

Ms. Westervelt, who legally changed her name from Mary-Faith Healey after filing to run for town justice, won the only local race in the 2010 general election last November.

During the Town Board’s traditional re-organizational meeting, town employees were re-appointed, meeting dates were set and other administrative assignments were made for the year. There were no significant changes. Among many actions, the Town Board resolved to:

• Set yearly membership rates for the FIT Center at $85 for full-time college students, $125 for emergency services personnel, $175 for individual use of the fitness room or tennis courts, $230 for individual use of both the fitness center and tennis courts, $260 for family use of the fitness center or tennis courts and $340 for family use of both facilities.

• Award a contract to Nanoia Baling Machine Company of Hicksville to purchase a new paper baler for the town Recycling Center at a cost of $89,235. The expenditure of highway equipment reserve funds was subject to a permissive referendum, but no petitions were filed within 30 days of board approval, thereby allowing the purchase to go forward.

• Authorize the purchase of a 2008 PT Cruiser for senior citizen programs for $9,962.

The board also acknowledged the passing of Irving Gruber, who died on Christmas Day at age 103, a few days shy of his 104th birthday. Supervisor Jim Dougherty described him as “symbolic of the human spirit” and “indomitable.”