TOWN & COUNTY NEWS

Joint offer made on Sylvester Manor land

The Town of Shelter Island and Suffolk County made a formal joint offer to purchase development rights on 57.1 acres of Sylvester Manor for $82,000 an acre, or $4,682,200. The January 4 offer, if accepted, will permanently preserve the acreage from development, limiting its use to agricultural activities, according to Shelter Island Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty.

“Once again, Suffolk County has generously agreed to pay 70 percent of the purchase price,” Mr. Dougherty said, “with Shelter Island paying the $1,404,000 balance out of its two-percent open space monies.”

This will bring the current preservation effort at Sylvester Manor to 107.7 acres, including a 22-acre conservation easement established in 2009 and a recently accepted town and county offer to purchase development rights on 28.6 acres immediately adjacent to the 57.1 acres planned for preservation in 2011. The Sylvester Manor property is 243 acres total.

A key official in local preservation efforts has been Suffolk County Planning Director Tom Isles, who recently announced plans to retire in March. “There’s been no greater friend of Shelter Island open space efforts than Tom Isles,” Mr. Dougherty said. “He will be sorely missed.”

‘Peconic Pearls’ sold to support Land Trust

This spring, shellfish lovers will have a unique new way to savor Peconic Bay oysters and promote the conservation work of the Peconic Land Trust.

Karen Rivara, who runs the Aeros Cultured Oyster Company at the trust’s Shellfisher Preserve in Southold, has recently trademarked “Peconic Pearl” oysters, grown by her company and three other Long Island shellfish farmers who belong to the Connecticut-based Noank Aquaculture Cooperative.

Fifteen percent of the proceeds from the oysters sold under that trademark will be donated to the land trust to promote its education initiatives at Shellfisher Preserve and other conservation programs.

Though this donation means that the oysters will be sold at a higher price than most on the market, Ms. Rivara hopes consumers will seek them out to support the land trust’s work.

“When a consumer goes to a restaurant or a seafood shop, we want to try to educate them that the money’s going to be going to a program to benefit the bay, stewardship programs, land preservation programs, anything to help improve water quality,” she said.

The oysters will be available beginning January 20 at the Grand Central Oyster Bar at Grand Central Station in New York and will likely be available this spring at Alice’s Seafood Market in Greenport, as well as at winery events, community-supported agriculture farms and, Ms. Rivara hopes, Sang Lee Farms in Peconic.

“The Grand Central Oyster Bar is a place where everybody” who produces oysters “wants to get their oysters on the menu,” said Ms. Rivara. “It’s a good place to get your brand out there.”

The Grand Central Oyster Bar will unveil the Peconic Pearls at a tasting on the afternoon of January 20. The event is open to the public by RSVPing to keeno59@optonline.net.

Ms. Rivara has started a website, peconicpearls.org, where updates on educational programs and tours of the preserve can be found, as well as a Facebook page called “Peconic Pearls.”

Losquadro to focus on deficit, consolidation

“Being announced on the floor for the first time was a real thrill for me,” said new State Assemblyman Dan Losquadro shortly after beginning his serve as the representative of the 1st District.

“There’s so much to read, new people to meet and I’m looking forward to getting up to speed,” he added.

Mr. Losquadro (R-Shoreham), who defeated incumbent Democrat Marc Alessi November 2, said his first goal for 2011 is tackling the state deficit.

“Everything is tied to our overriding budget problem,” Mr. Losquadro said. “Pensions, school aid and unfunded mandates — they’re all tied back to our budget.”

One cost-saving measure he is working on is combining school district administrative functions. “Through a shared services agreement, school districts will save a great deal of money,” he said.

A lifelong resident of the Shoreham-Wading River area and a graduate of SUNY/Stony Brook, Mr. Losquadro worked for nearly a decade in the insurance industry before first taking public office as a Suffolk County legislator in 2003. He served as minority leader from 2006 until taking office in Albany.

Mr. Losquadro has been appointed as the ranking Republican member of the Assembly Higher Education Committee and will also serve on the Children and Families, Insurance, Social Services and Transportation committees.

JENNIFER GUSTAVSON



