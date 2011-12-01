TOWN & COUNTY

Levy launches YouTube anti-violence program

Suffolk Executive Steve Levy has launched a four-point anti-violence program geared toward youths, including new law enforcement efforts to discourage the proliferation of delinquent, violent and even criminal activities online.

The program is intended to discourage cyber violence and to monitor unlawful activity posted on YouTube , and to establish a cntralized resource for school administrators via the Suffolk County Family Violence Prevention Task Force.

“We believe that a multi-faceted approach, in tandem with hands-on support from school administrators and community leaders, can slowly change the beliefs and attitudes of what our teens view as acceptable behaviors and beliefs towards violence,” Mr. Levy said in a statement the press. “This approach will include a focus on YouTube, where hostility and aggression are inappropriately being glorified.”

Members of the public and school officials are being encouraged to forward links of potentially inappropriately violent video clips to crimestoppers@suffolkcountyny.gov and to anonymously report violent incidents by text messaging C-R-I-M-E-S (274-637).





Local fire department info available online

The Southold Town Fire Chief’s Council has established a website at southoldtownchiefs.com to provide a centralized listing of events and training sessions for local fire departments. Fire departments whose information will appear on the site are Southold, Cutchogue, Mattituck, Greenport, East Marion, Orient, Shelter Island, Plum Island and Fishers Island.

Listings will include fundraisers open to the general public, CPR and EMS training and boating classes. It will also include articles for the general public and links to individual department websites.