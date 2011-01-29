Tickets still available for tonight's bluegrass concert

If you’re looking for a great way to take the chill off the winter blues, look no further than a great night of bluegrass with a touch of “twang.” Tickets are still available for tonight’s Josh Williams Band concert, sponsored by the Town of Shelter Island Recreation Department and set to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island School. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The Josh Williams Band — which won the 2010 International Bluegrass Music Association’s “Emerging Artist of the Year” with the band’s leader taking Guitar Player of the Year honors as well — pays homage to the roots of country and bluegrass, with dynamic vocals and great picking. Islanders can enjoy these award-winning musicians right here at home, in the casual setting of the school auditorium.

Reserved seats cost $20, $25 and $30, and can be purchased online at: brownpapertickets.com/event/144248 (1-800-838-3006), or locally by calling the Shelter Island FIT Center at 749-0978 or Tom Hashagen at 749-2355 or 365-1979. Students who bring a purchased ticket and photo ID to the box office on the night of the show will receive a $10 cash rebate.