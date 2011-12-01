Police: The calm before the storm?

Two motorists were given tickets during the week — one for driving with insufficient tail lights and a second for unlicensed driving.

ACCIDENTS

Eric Kraus of Shelter Island was driving eastbound on Manwaring Road when a deer ran into the passenger-side front door of his vehicle, causing a small dent and damage to the door molding, estimated at under $1,000. The deer was gone when police arrived.

Jason G. Corrado of East Quogue was traveling westbound on Lakeview Drive in heavy snow on January 9 when he was unable to stop and slid across the intersection with Lake Drive and into the woods. There was over $1,000 in estimated damage to the front of the vehicle.

On January 7, a motorist on Smith Street hit a dog that ran in front of the vehicle. The owner was located and told police that earlier in the day the dog had been left inside the house. There was no damage to the vehicle; the dog was transported to Riverhead Animal Hospital.

OTHER REPORTS

On January 4, the SIPD assisted Southampton Village police in locating a driver involved in an accident in Southampton’s jurisdiction.

Responding to an anonymous call on January 4 about an unknown male knocking over a garbage can in the Heights, police patrolled the area with negative results.

A caller reported smelling propane at a Center location on January 5. The SIFD responded and a minor leak was discovered coming from a faulty gasket by the meter on a propane truck.

A police car disabled in Hay Beach was towed on January 5 when its steering wheel locked and the key would not turn in the ignition.

A caller reported on January 5 that the tops of two small trees had been broken off in the Heights. No criminal activity was noted but police were unable to determine how the trees were broken.

On January 6, police documented a call from a resident concerning a domestic matter.

Police were informed on January 6 about possible illegal dumping and fill. The state Department of Conservation was contacted and advised of a potential violation.

An injured deer was reported in Menantic on January 7; the area was canvassed with negative results. On January 8 police had to put down an injured deer in Menantic; the deer had apparently been shot in the shoulder.

The highway departments in the town, the Heights and in the Village of Dering Harbor were advised of hazardous roads on January 7 and again on January 8.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on January 7.

A caller reported a slight odor of gas in the Center on January 8. The owners of a gas service reported they were trying to repair a leaking ring on the same truck reporting a minor leak on January 5. According to the police report, there was no danger from the leak at that time.

An anonymous caller reported gunshots in the South Ferry area on January 9. The area was checked with negative results.

Police investigated a possible violation of an order of protection on January 10.

On January 10 a caller reported retrieving a kayak from under an ice floe in Menantic Creek. It was placed in impound.

A case of criminal mischief — graffiti at a public rest room in Shorewood — was under investigation on January 10.

Responding to a caller, police advised a young person to stay off a Menantic property if he did not have permission to be there.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the Heights on January 8. The alarm had been activated by sheet rock dust during construction.

A fire alarm in West Neck on January 4 was set off by dust from woodworking.

Two burglary alarms were set off at homes on Ram Island and in Tarkettle. The premises appeared to be secure and the reason why the alarms were activated was unknown.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported two aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 4 and 7.