Suffolk Closeup: Tough re-election for combative Levy

Steve Levy is known for being scrappy, pugnacious, not averse to a fight. It’s likely that 2011 will be a whopper of a year for him for conflict — especially in what is likely to be a hard-fought battle if Mr. Levy chooses to run for a third four-year term as Suffolk County executive.

Mr. Levy had plenty of fights with individuals and groups — and that was before he switched from Democrat to Republican last year in an unsuccessful bid to be the GOP candidate for governor. Now adversaries include former fellow Democrats, among them Democrats on the Suffolk Legislature.

As to his situation among Republicans in his new political base, it’s an open question whether he will be able to obtain the party’s nomination without a struggle.

Suffolk Republican Chairman John Jay LaValle, who was in the middle of the switch of lifelong Democrat Levy to the GOP, believes Mr. Levy will be able to get the Republican nomination without a primary contest.

But Suffolk Comptroller Joseph Sawicki is seriously considering challenging Mr. Levy at the GOP nominating convention and also in a Republican primary.

It is Mr. Levy “always fighting with everybody,” says Mr. Sawicki, that is key to his thinking about taking him on. “He doesn’t know how to spell the word ‘compromise,’” said Mr. Sawicki. “You can’t run a government the size of Suffolk County’s without compromising.” But “as soon as Steve doesn’t get his way” he reverts to conflict, which typically includes “vendettas” against those with whom he disagrees, said Mr. Sawicki.

Mr. Sawicki doesn’t see Mr. Levy’s combativeness as an attribute of his being a strong public official but instead “a personality disorder.” Commented Mr. Sawicki: “Google ‘narcissistic personality disorder’ — it’s uncanny how Steve Levy fits the definition to a tee.”

Mr. Sawicki, who served in the State Assembly before becoming comptroller and is former Republican chairman in his hometown of Southold, said that “grass roots Republicans are not going to have that real fuzzy feeling about Steve Levy … There are several of us being encouraged to run against him.”

After a possible GOP challenge for Mr. Levy, there’s the general election contest. Considering that he ran for county executive on five lines four years ago, even without GOP endorsement he still could be a candidate on a minority party ticket. The most likely Democratic candidate, meanwhile, is Babylon Town Supervisor Steve Bellone. Mr. Bellone is a popular politician, re-elected to a second four-year term in 2009 with 73 percent of the vote in a town that a few decades ago was dominated by the GOP.

Mr. Levy says: “I think my record will bode very well. I don’t concern myself about potential opponents. Ultimately, this will be determined by whether people approve of my seven years as county executive without having raised the general property fund tax.”

As to his combative style: “The thought from a political opponent that the public wants some kind of cream puff to go along to get along is a total misread of our residents. They want someone who will stand up to the special interests — like the [Suffolk] PBA [that] wants to have $200,000-a-year police officers — that want to spend the taxpayers into bankruptcy. I battle people I disagree with, for sure.”

Mr. Levy said “my solution to the financial woes is not [to] have knee-jerk increases in taxes … When you take on the status quo and demand agencies do more with less, you are going to get pushback and the question is whether you will wilt under that pressure and let taxes rise so special interest groups will like you — or whether you will stand up to them on behalf of the taxpayer. I remain popular with the public because they want a fighter … Those who don’t get their way with you will kick and scream and complain because they lost. I’ve been winning my battles.”

Although Mr. Levy is not saying whether he will run again, clearly the fight is on.