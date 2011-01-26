Suffolk Closeup: Guldi case spotlights wild Suffolk politics

What a scene! There was George Guldi last week, as forceful and animated as he was in his 10 years as a Suffolk County legislator, but now representing himself in court — seeking to establish his innocence and remain a free man.

He was defending himself in County Court against an accusation of insurance fraud and related counts brought by the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. The DA claims Mr. Guldi illegally drew from an $853,000 insurance check after fire destroyed his home in Westhampton Beach.

He’s defending himself because his lawyer has withdrawn, advising the court that Mr. Guldi no longer has the financial resources to pay him.

The insurance fraud trial is the first of two trials faced by Mr. Guldi, an attorney who was elected to the Suffolk Legislature in 1993. The second involves alleged involvement with others in an $82 million mortgage fraud scheme.

Mr. Guldi insists he is innocent in both matters, that he’s been put in the middle of a Kafkaesque nightmare by the DA’s office. He told the jury that the insured home was originally bought by his father in 1947 and it was where he was raised. He obtained it from his late father. It “burned to the ground” in 2008 in a blaze sparked by an electrical malfunction while he was away in Vermont.

He was “in the process of rebuilding” it when the charges were brought in 2009, he said, adding that he had the right to draw from the insurance check. “They’re prosecuting me for taking my own money.”

In court papers, Mr. Guldi claims the DA’s office “concocted” the insurance fraud case and seized his assets to wreck him financially and force him into a plea deal in the mortgage fraud case brought earlier in 2009.

The DA’s office, however, insists Mr. Guldi broke the law, that he “forged” the endorsement of Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. on the insurance check. Assistant Suffolk DA Thalia Stavides told the jurors that Mr. Guldi took the insurance money because of mounting debts. She warned them not to be misled. “Don’t let the smoke get in your eyes.”

Suffolk County government’s highest official may get enmeshed in the trial. That’s because of a statement to the DA’s office by Ethan Ellner, arrested and subsequently pleading to grand larceny and other charges in the mortgage fraud case. He’s to be a main prosecution witness at the insurance fraud trial.

In the statement, Mr. Ellner claimed his title company received work from the county after he was asked for money from a Suffolk official. A series of articles in Newsday has strongly suggested that Mr. Ellner named Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy, a friend since they went to law school together, as the official.

Mr. Levy, in response, has issued a statement declaring: “Desperate defendants often fabricate claims in the hopes of softening their sentences … I request donations from thousands of residents and businesses on a yearly basis, but have never, ever demanded one.”

Mr. Guldi has served a subpoena on Mr. Levy to testify at the trial, leading Mr. Levy’s spokesperson, Mark Smith, to say Mr. Guldi is seeking to “create a Jerry Springer atmosphere.”

Adding to the legal turmoil, Mr. Guldi has filed a $10 million damage suit against Suffolk DA Tom Spota and the county. In the suit, he claims his legal troubles began because “a client” — the real estate management company charged in the mortgage fraud case — “was renting properties in the Town of Southampton to non-white Latino tenants in white areas, and the town code enforcement and special district attorney’s efforts to harass those tenants into leaving those areas had not been successful.”

The suit maintains: “This case has taken on the level of personal vendetta against a target that has refused to accept the mantle of victim and go quietly to the chamber for his execution.” It also says Mr. Guldi has provided “ample evidence” about governmental corruption to law enforcement agencies but “no actions were ever taken … due to the intervention” of the Suffolk DA.

Kafka? Jerry Springer? Or another wild chapter in Suffolk County’s often wild governmental history? It’ll be up to Suffolk residents serving as jurors to try to figure out.