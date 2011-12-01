Stage set for another winter wallop

Shelter Island and most of New England prepared for another round of winter weather and this one was touted as the biggest yet this season.





The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for heavy snow Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon. Predictions of snowfall amounts changed throughout the day; as much as 13 inches was predicted to accumulate overnight, the heaviest snowfall expected after midnight with several more inches possible on Wednesday.

In addition to snow advisories, gale and coastal storm warnings for Tuesday night and Wednesday were also forecast with gusts expected at 25 to 35 mph.

With the chance of precipitation at 100 percent along with subfreezing temperatures, government agencies and businesses — including the Reporter — prepared for a major mess on Wednesday. This issue of the Reporter went to press Tuesday night before the storm hit, instead of waiting for the usual Wednesday night press run.

Cross Sound Ferry cancelled all departures for Wednesday and the Hampton Jitney cancelled several bus runs Tuesday night. Train service between Ronkonkoma and Greenport was cancelled for Wednesday.

“We’re ready for the storm,” said Shelter Island Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty during Tuesday’s weekly work session at Town Hall. “It sounds more and more ominous.” He said that he and Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar would decide by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday whether to close Town Hall for the day.

Police Chief Jim Read, the town’s emergency preparedness coordinator, echoed the supervisor and said that Highway Department road crews have done a great job with the snows thus far and that LIPA power crews have been pre-deployed on the Island before each recent storm.

By Tuesday afternoon, over 100 Long Island schools and libraries had announced closings for Wednesday, including Greenport and Southampton. Shelter Island School announced that it would close Wednesday shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Residents were warned Tuesday by both the National Weather Service and Suffolk County Sheriff Vincent DeMarco to stay off the roads except for emergencies and essential business services. “Inevitably, there will be serious accidents because some people failed to heed these warnings,” the Sheriff said in a statement to the press. “Stay inside and stay safe,” he added.

This is the fourth snow storm of the winter on Shelter Island. The first brought over a half a foot of snow on December 26, and two back-to-back storms blanketed the Island with about 3 inches each last Saturday and Sunday, January 7 and 8.