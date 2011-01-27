Snow and ice storm closes school

The latest winter storm brought snow, rain, ice and more snow to Shelter Island Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The Shelter Island School closed Thursday, January 27, the second snow day of the year. Midterm tests scheduled for Thursday will be administered on Friday.

The storm that moved up the East Coast packed two punches. It was expected to arrive as rain or a wintry mix Wednesday morning and change to snow later. Instead, big flakes began to blanket the Island by mid-morning. The Shelter Island School canceled all after-school activities for Wednesday.

The second round came Wednesday afternoon and evening as the snow changed to freezing rain, with about a half inch or more of ice accumulating on bare pavement before the precipitation changed back into snow.

The storm followed a squall that brought a steady snowfall to the Island Tuesday morning and into the afternoon, despite forecasts for only occasional flurries at most.

For the latest information from the National Weather Service, click here.