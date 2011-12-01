Slice of Life: Christmas is over but keep those catalogs coming

I’ve finally stayed in one place long enough to have begun receiving catalogs, further proof, along with the renewed driver’s license, that I’ve become a regular citizen, an ordinary, garden variety American, despite a lifetime of pulling in the opposite direction. Nevertheless, those catalogs kept me out of department stores this Christmas, Rebeca’s Berber fleece bathrobe taking just a two-minute, toll-free call to Woolrich who, along with Fingerhut, Cabela’s, Eddie Bauer, Land’s End, Herrington’s, Wintersilks, The Duluth Trading Company, L.L. Bean, Hammacher Schlemmer and the Vermont Country Store, have somehow gotten my address.

Some of these catalogs actually offer things I can use. Cabela’s, for instance, has all kinds of heavy-duty outdoor clothing that can keep you more or less alive for an entire nine-hour ferry shift at this time of the year. From Wintersilks, I purchased, at no small expense, a set of 100 percent silk long underpants and a turtleneck top to match. I’ve got them on right now, and they’re wicked nice, let me tell you.

For the most part, though, there are things you don’t need. Hammacher Schlemmer, an outfit that has long exploited the erotic side of sticker shock will, according to their 2010 Last Minute Gift Catalog, sell you a Flying Car – “converts from a street legal vehicle to a Light Sport Aircraft in just 10 seconds” – for $350,000. If that’s a little over your budget, there’s the 6-Sided Harmonica, “crafted by Hohner for blues luminary Howlin’ Wolf,” for just five hundred bucks.

Along with a ton of shoes, Herrington’s leans toward wonders-of-science-type items. The Magnetic Wine Bottle Collar, for $35 “uses the power of magnetism to improve the flavor of wine by breaking down astringent tannins and accelerating aeration.” Thirty bucks will get you a pair of their Night Vision Glasses, which let you “read in the dark without disturbing your spouse; also perfect for reading menus in dimly lit restaurants.”

Fingerhut, the John’s Bargain Store of catalogs, has a little bit of everything, and you can buy it all on time. For $6.99 a month, choose between the Natural Himalayan Salt Crystal Lamp, “revered for its therapeutic powers,” or a Betty Boop Animated Wall Clock – “her eyes and front leg move back and forth as she keeps time.” Just $5.99 a month, or 20 bucks the pop if you’re feeling flush, there’s the EmeryCat Board that “trims nails while your cat plays.”

Duluth Trading Company’s catalog is fascinating in that there are no photographs of the goods on offer, just drawings, which give you a sort of rough idea what the thing might look like in person. They’ve got all kinds of stuff, wallets in particular, made out of buffalo hides and fire hose canvas, and a number of personal items that you might be embarrassed to get caught ordering — like Anti Monkey Butt Powder — “absorbs excess sweat and reduces friction,” or Bigfoot Toenail Nippers — “make short work of even the thickest, most unsightly nails.” There are also a couple of pages of nostalgia items from yesteryear like Slinkys, gyroscopes, balsawood gliders, and toy log kits, which gets us into the realm of things you don’t really need, but might be nice to see again.

The all-time champions of the nostalgia game are the Orton family of The Vermont Country Store, which offers stuff you probably thought had disappeared forever. Lyman Orton has dedicated a lifetime to digging up things like Bonomo’s Turkish Taffy, Walnettos, Teaberry Gum, Sky Bars, Ribbon Candy and those miniature chocolate bottles filled with booze. In the aroma department he’s got Arpege, My Sin, Wind Song, White Shoulders and Evening in Paris, in case you want to be reminded of the way a long-gone aunt used to smell. If you’re feeling a little weak in the armpits as Eloise used to say, there’s Vim and Vigor Tonic, Smith Brothers Cough Drops, Boroleum Ointment, Pure Cola Syrup for Heartburn, Carmichael’s Cuticle Cream and honest-to-God rubber hot water bottles. This is all stuff we can use around here.

Speaking of which, I hear it’s going to start snowing again any minute. Think I’ll build a fire and watch The African Queen in my L. L. Bean Dress Tartan Heavyweight Holiday Flannel Pajamas. And, perhaps, a slice of Traditional Scottish Strathspey Fruitcake with a Thick Layer of Marzipan Icing and Plump Sultanas, or a couple of German Chocolate Cherries Marinated in Asbach Brandy. What a country this is.