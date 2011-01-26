Slice of Life: An ode to music, the soundtrack of our lives

Food and music. Take away the first and I would die. Take away the second and I wouldn’t die, but I would be very crabby.

I think mostly everyone would agree that music helps define who you are. You can tell a lot about a person just by finding out what music they listen to mostly. When you meet someone who has the same musical tastes, you identify with that person and perhaps would like to find out what more you and he/she might have in common. On the other hand, you could also discover that a person’s current iPod playlist, with titles like “Rip Your Face Off,” or “Ear Drum Blood Death,” would indicate that you might not want to get to know that person, at all, ever.

The few of us who can remember at least a little of the 60s can probably recall where they were when they first heard a certain song. For me it was a day in late December 1963, in my room in my house in Glen Rock, New Jersey, when I heard “I Want to Hold Your Hand” for the first time.

The announcer pronounced the name of the group “The Be-ATT-les.” With the current trend toward “cloud based” musical selection, I could probably compile my own personal life soundtrack, just like a movie.

Because I was born at exactly the right age to become a bona fide Beatle freak, I was also subject to certain laws such as “every person born between 1945 and 1965 shall acquire and learn to play a guitar.” You had no choice.

My first guitar was a no-name with two strings on it. After weeks of saving money won by playing “Guts” in the local frat house, I bought a full set of Black Diamond strings so I could learn to play “House of the Rising Sun.” Not too long after that I graduated to a Yamaha steel string and I was happy until I saw Richie Havens wrapping his huge hands around a Guild in the movie “Woodstock.”

I went right out and bought a Guild guitar that was made in Hoboken, and I still have it today. A very talented man taught me the “Travis pattern” finger-style method, and I spent untold hours with my ears inches away from cranium-splitting recordings by Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana and Dave Mason. Much of my disposable income was changed into countless LPs and several Gibson and Fender electrics.

When I arrived on Shelter Island in 1979, I soon met others who had also been subject to the guitar playing law, and they softened my arrival. I had been playing now for nearly a decade and I decided my music needed some stretching.

I had seen a bluegrass band at a wedding in the early 70s and was mildly interested in a tiny eight-stringed fretted instrument. One of my favorite records at the time was Rod Stewart’s “Every Picture Tells a Story,” and two tunes, “Mandolin Wind” (now the name of my small boat) and “Maggie May,” featured prominent mandolin solos.

One day, one of my new found music buddies played me a recording of the Dillards, and I heard Dean Webb just tearing up the mandolin, and for me it was all over. That Christmas my family just gave me money so I could buy a mandolin. I got a book by Jack Tottle and off I went. Very soon afterwards a sailing friend who had an unbelievably mammoth record collection heard I was interested in the mandolin, and he put together about three hours of cassette tapes that I played until I wore them out. I listened to David Grisman, Sam Bush, John Duffey, Jethro Burns, Frank Wakefield, Tim Ware, Doyle Lawson and a host of others. I couldn’t believe all this incredible music was out there and no one knew about it.

Of course, I soon discovered that when you mentioned “bluegrass,” most people immediately thought of barefoot hayseeds with one overall strap and no teeth, dangling banjos off bridges. There have been several “bluegrass scares” besides the aforementioned “Deliverance” period. Flatt and Scruggs “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” from the “Bonnie and Clyde” soundtrack and, more recently, the “O Brother Where Art Thou?” phenomenon, have served to elevate the genre to something more than just “Yee-haw” music. New generations have built upon the foundation laid down by the masters. Just give a listen to Chris Thiele, Matt Flinner, Andy Leftwich and Sierra Hull, to name a very few.

In the early twentieth century, mandolin orchestras were hugely popular throughout America. (There is still an active one on Long Island.) The Gibson company made thousands of mandolins to supply the demand, and those signed by designer Lloyd Loar are considered to be the Stradivarius of mandolins. I now play a Rigel, made in Vermont about 10 years ago.

I’m just thankful I moved here when I did, heard the mandolin when I did, and to Chip, Paul, John, Penny, Heather, Wendy, Sherry, John B, Buddy, Barry, Otis, Pete, Darryl, John K, Bennett, Jeff, the Gawlers and dozens of others who have made music a better part of my life here on Shelter Island. Oh and the absolute very best thing? I met a great singer and musician in 1981, and we got married! Thank you, God!