Seniors: The Senior Sunshine Club

Irving Gruber died peacefully at his Menantic Road home on Christmas Day, just 12 days short of his 104th birthday. According to the obituary that appeared in the January 6 Reporter, funeral services for Mr. Gruber were private.

Lillian Stile, who will be 103 in October, is now, to the best of my knowledge, our oldest Islander. According to her niece, she has a new set of teeth and should avoid hard candy, but can easily manage soft cookies like Mallomars. Her friends, Kay Corbett and Karoline Kilb, and I hope to visit soon.

Please remove Jim and Kathy Jahrsdoerfer from the Sunshine Club listing temporarily. I could not reach them at the Dix Hills Sunrise Senior Living. Perhaps they’ve gone to Florida full-time. Do you have any information on their whereabouts, dear reader?

Won’t you send a cheery note or a card of caring to our Sunshine Club members? They do enjoy hearing from you.

• Mr. John Boylan, Beacon House Veterans Center, 14 West Belmont Ave., Bayshore, NY 11760

• Mrs. Onie Byington, Room 48C, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Rte. 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Yvonne Clark, P.O. Box 114, C

• Mrs. Hazel Essex, Christian Fellowship House, 369 Split Rock Rd., Syosset, NY 11791

• Mr. Arthur “Bud” Fox, P.O. Box 671, H

• Mr. Gordon Gray, The Hampton Center, 64 Country Rd. 39, Southampton, NY 11968

• Ms. Barbara L’Hommedieu, Room 221, Sunrise Senior Living, 1 Sunrise Dr., East Setauket, NY 11733

• Mrs. Gladys Pinover, Harmonicare Assisted Living, 844 Stevenson Rd., Severin, MD, 21144

• Mrs. Lillian Stile, Sunrise Senior Living, Room 127, 39 Forest Ave., Glen Cove, NY 11542

• Mr. Roy Weickert, P.O. Box 877, C

If you have hope, you have everything.