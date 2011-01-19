Seniors: Next on the 114 film agenda

Our second movie this month at Cinema 114 is a warm-hearted family comedy called “Tortilla Soup.” It will be shown on Wednesday, January 26 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. It is based on a Japanese film and all of the elements are the same. Hector Elizondo plays the father of three daughters who live with him and are reluctant to leave him since their mother died.

Father is a great chef who expects his girls to be home for the family dinner on Sunday, a tradition of long-standing. The daughters are growing up and wish to begin their own lives as independent adults, but they are reluctant to tell their loving father, who takes such joy in preparing the best meal he can to please their palates and their eyes. When a hot and spicy widow, played by Raquel Welch, sets her cap for “Papa,” they are all willing to overlook her shortcomings. Great fun and a few tears.

Join us at the Senior Activity Center and warm up the end of a cold month with this family film. We will serve free hot popcorn and cool drinks. Turn your heat down at home and let us keep you warm for a few hours.