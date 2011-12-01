Seniors, let’s save money!

BY AL HAMMOND | CONTRIBUTOR

The March 1 deadline to file for tax exemptions is approaching, and we do not want you to miss the opportunity to save money.

The Enhanced STAR exemption for seniors this year is a saving of $359.49 in tax dollars. If you have not done so, file now because next year the deduction will be the same if not better.

Additionally, you could be eligible for another deduction in town and county taxes of anywhere from 5 to 50 percent.

If you have not applied, or will reach age 65 by December 31, 2011, call us at 749-1080 and we will advise you if you qualify.

For those of you who have received enhanced and/or senior exemptions in prior years, Susan Klenawicus of the Shelter Island Town Assessor’s Office sends you a reminder letter each year with a renewal application. As you know, a renewal is necessary each year because the exemption is based on income. Susan places an ad in the Reporter to remind you to renew. Archer Brown of the Reporter also writes a reminder article as the deadline approaches.

Susan keeps a running update on the 237 senior exemption recipients to ensure that all are notified and reminder. If you do not renew by March 1, 2011, you lose the exemption for the coming year.

Of the 237 recipients, 120 have renewed, leaving 117 of you from whom we have yet to hear. The holidays are over, so pick up the application you have put aside. If you can’t find it, call us for a new one. You may be entitled to a tax deduction. Please don’t let it get away.