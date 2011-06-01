Seniors: January film preview

We have a happy love story to start the new year calmly, with little stress, a smile and a warm, fuzzy feeling. Cinema 114’s January 12 film is “Serendipity” with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale.

This romantic comedy tells the tale of two young people who meet accidently, fall in love and decide not to exchange information about themselves but to let fate control their next meeting. Years later they are both engaged to others but cannot get away from the notion that somehow they will meet again. Sara has put her name on a one dollar bill and tucked it into an old book. If he comes across it in a used book store he will be able to look for her. The setting is New York City and I know from when my son lived there, that it really is a small town.

So come join us on Wednesday, January 12 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Mimi and I will be waiting to show you a fun film and give you free warm popcorn and a cool drink.

Our second movie will be presented on Wednesday, January 26 at 2:30 p.m. and it is a warm-hearted family comedy called “Tortilla Soup.” A preview of this film will appear in the January 20 Reporter.