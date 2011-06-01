Seniors: Installation of SISCA officers

SISCA officers for 2011 were sworn in following a holiday luncheon at the Ram’s Head Inn on Wednesday, December 15. Presiding at the ceremony was Town Council member Christine Lewis (right). Officers include, from the left, Emily Hallman, president; Gertrude Bourne, vice president; and Ginny Rowland, treasurer. Marie Buscemi, secretary, was unavailable for the photo. Details about the 2011 program year will appear in “Island Seniors” in a February Reporter issue.