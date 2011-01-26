Seniors: Calendar of senior activities in February

Cinema 114: Two viewings this month, Wednesday, February 9 and Wednesday, February 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. See Janet Rescigno’s previews in the February 3 issue of your Reporter.

Dinner Bell: Luncheon and social hour every Monday and Friday from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. Suggested donation $3. Call 749-0291 (extension 2104) to reserve.

Office of Senior Services: The Caregivers’ Course has been rescheduled for Monday, February 7 through Friday, February 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. The course is free. Call 749-1059 for further information or to register. Registration is a must.

The Poker Table: Thursdays at 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. For more information, call 749-1059.

SCAC: Regular monthly meeting, Thursday, February 17, 9:30 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center.

Senior Bowling: Tuesdays at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall lanes. $2 per game. Call Bob at 749-1931 for information.

Senior Mah-Jongg: Mondays and Fridays, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, play only. Sponsored by SCAC. For more information, call 749-1059.

Silver Circle: A social and activity program every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Lunch and transportation included. Dues are $10 per week. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

SISCA: No meeting in February.

Yoga for Seniors: Friday class, $5 fee, through February 25. Monday class, free, through February 28. All classes run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Call Dana at 749-1059 for further information.