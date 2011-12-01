Seniors: Bravo, ‘Miss Mollie’

Mollie Numark is becoming a regular holiday guest performer at the Silver Circle, the Island’s social and activity club for older seniors.

She appeared at the club’s private Christmas party on December 15, reading the last chapter of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Janice Krauss provided the musical prelude and postlude on the Senior Activity Center keyboard, a rousing “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”

“I like Dickens,” Mollie said in a phone interview Monday morning. “‘A Christmas Carol’” embodies the holiday spirit of giving and redemption, if you will, through giving.”

Mollie is well-known to Shelter Island children as “Miss Mollie,” the Story Time reader at the Shelter Island Public Library for the past 13 years. She trained as a professional dancer in her native England and has performed both there and here in America. She is also a writer of children’s stories and was recently published in Ladybug Magazine, a national children’s magazine.

“I’ve entertained all my life,” Mollie says. “And yes, I do enjoy reading aloud, but the true joy comes from within.”

Bravo, dear Mollie! Encore, please.