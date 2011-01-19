Seniors: A new year’s new car!









Happy New Year! Each year always presents a feeling of newness and a fresh start. We are fortunate to have just such a new and wonderful fresh start with the Senior Transportation Program.

The existing free program for seniors has a busy schedule of rides to medical appointments, shopping and for other needs. Dana Hallman at the Senior Services Office schedules the rides and can be reached at 749-1059. We have many long-standing volunteers who use their own cars and we also have a town-owned vehicle that was donated by Neil and Cathy Raymond a number of years ago.

Another resource is the AAA transportation grant from the Suffolk County Office for the Aging. This grant money enables us to use a subcontractor (The Go-For Taxi service) for on-Island rides and to pay for a driver to operate the town vehicle for senior rides both on- and off-Island.

Unfortunately the current vehicle, which served so well for so many appointments, was wearing out. Dana and I approached Town Council member Chris Lewis and the Town Board for help with purchasing a new vehicle for this valuable program and they approved a sum of money towards the new car. The Episcopal Church Women and the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Foundation generously provided money as well.

Dana and I conferred about the needs of the passengers and what to look for in a new car. Some points that came to mind were: low to the ground, seating for five (including driver), good mileage, good visibility, ease in getting out of the car and storage in back for groceries or folded walkers. We looked online, in the newspaper and at the cars older people were driving, and came up with the PT Cruiser.

We went to Mullen Motors in Southold, a community-minded dealership that has worked with people on Shelter Island for many years. We told them our needs and the amount of money we had to spend. Salesman John Hofer went to work and found just the right car. We are now the proud owners of a 2008 silver PT Cruiser. If you see it driving by, give a wave.

If you are 60 or over and need help with a ride, be sure to call Dana at 749-1059. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the Town Board, the Episcopal Church Women and the Senior Citizens Foundation for the generous donations that make this vehicle a reality. The only thing we need now is a Shelter Island magnet and a beach sticker for the PT Cruiser!