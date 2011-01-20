School pitches superintendent position in print

The school is casting a wide net to try to find a new superintendent to replace its current interim superintendent, Robert Parry. School Leadership LLC, a consultancy hired by the board in October to find a new superintendent, ran an advertisement seeking a superintendent of schools in the Week in Review section of the January 9 issue of the New York Times. The ad will run again in the January 23 issue. The deadline for applicant submissions is February 4.

The advertisement lists the qualifications of the district’s ideal candidate, which include: an instructional leader with experience in the supervision and evaluation of staff, preferably at a small school; strength in communicating with students, staff and the community; and a willingness to make a long-term commitment to learning the strengths of the school and recommending improvements.

The ad says the “board is prepared to offer a regionally-competitive salary.”

School Leadership developed the qualifications through a number of methods, including discussions with students, staff and parents, an online questionnaire and a November 9 forum with the public.

In addition to the advertisement, the agency will use its regional and national networks in the education field to find suitable candidates. The president of the consultancy, Dr. Charles Fowler, said that the search typically attracts around 50 to 75 applications that are then narrowed down to 15 to 20 candidates. The agency interviews those candidates and then recommends the best six or seven candidates to the School Board. The board is expected to make its final selection by April.