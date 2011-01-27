School budget talks start Tuesday

First budget workshop for 2011-2012 is February 1

The school will begin to pin down its total costs for the 2011-2012 school year at its first budget workshop on Tuesday, February 1.

The topics on the agenda are salaries and employee benefits for teachers and administrators; transportation; interscholastic athletics; and co-curricular services.

All the budget workshops will be held in the Home and Careers room at 7 p.m. There are currently four workshops scheduled, but more may be added as needed. The school board encourages the public to attend and voice their concerns.

The workshops will be broadcast on Channel 22- — check the “Channel 22” tab on the town website (shelterislandtown.us) to see broadcast times.