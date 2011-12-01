School board: Renovations may affect summer operations

The FIT Center will be shut down from May through August and students will be displaced once again to Saint Gabriel’s retreat center for summer programs, if state-required renovations are completed this summer, school officials said at the Board of Education’s January 10 meeting.

The renovations, required by the State Education Department (SED), include reinforcing the wall between the school’s main lobby and gymnasium and an overhaul of the FIT Center’s ventilation system, fire alarm system and physical structure. They need to be completed during the summer so as not to interfere with the school’s regular operations.

Reinforcing the wall between the lobby and gym involves installing a number of support beams and columns within the first and second level walls and floors, a job that prohibits students from being in the building.

This means summer school students would need to be relocated to St. Gabriel’s Spiritual Center for Youth for the second year in a row. The students were displaced last summer because of renovations to the roof. As was the case last year, the school will only have to pay utilities and the cost of opening and closing the buildings.

Marty Weber of the school’s architecture firm Mosaic Architect recently told interim Superintendent Robert Parry that the extent of the renovations would require closing down the FIT Center for the entire summer. The renovation will require outfitting the center with a new fire alarm system, new ventilation and replacing wooden studs in the walls with metal ones. “All of the interior wood supports will be replaced by metal and only the skin will be allowed to remain on the current structure,” said Mr. Parry.

Wooden studs are not allowed by SED code now and were not allowed when the FIT Center was built, according to Mr. Parry.

Exactly when these renovations will take place is uncertain. Before either project can begin, Mosaic Architects has to receive the go-ahead from the SED, the agency that originally demanded the improvements. Whether that happens in time for work this summer or not, the fixes will have to be done eventually.

“Clearly there’s some evidence that at some point the SED agreed to something which now the SED says they never would have agreed to,” said Mr. Parry. Board member Tom Graffagnino expressed frustration that the lobby wall was approved by the SED when it was originally built in 1992.

He suggested that the board further investigate why the project wasn’t built up to code. “When the renovation was done there was an on-site engineer, an architectural firm and there was a builder. Out of all three of them there’s a responsibility that lies somewhere finding out how this job was not done up to SED specifications and how SED signed off on it after the job was done … There’s something not right and I think before we move ahead with any type of plan to do this job over we should find out what exactly happened.”

“Let’s do that as quickly as we can,” responded Mr. Parry, “because hopefully SED will give approval for both of these projects, otherwise both of them are off the table for the coming summer and they will both be postponed for a year, whether because of your concerns or because of SED’s concerns.”

The board designated Mr. Graffagnino to investigate the original construction with the school’s attorney Mary Anne Sadowski and Mr. Weber.