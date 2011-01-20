REAL ESTATE: Real estate sales up compared to 2009

According to Daniel Gale Sotheby’s latest Long Island Market Report, real estate sales on Shelter Island increased in 2010.

In 2010, 52 property sales were recorded out compared to 35 in 2009. The average price of a transferred property went down slightly, from $1,240,023 in 2009 to $1,188,313 in 2010 but the median price rose from $835,000 to $930,375. The highest priced property was $3.45 million compared to $5 million in 2009. The number of properties listed was 114 in 2009 and 140 in 2010.