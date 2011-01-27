Prose & Comments: CTC needs your help

By Patricia Quigley: CTC Board Member

Communities that Care (CTC) of Shelter Island is celebrating a milestone and we need your help. CTC has been studying and supporting Shelter Island youth and families for over three years. As a board member, I find it satisfying to see our programs at work. For example, over the last three years, a committed group of parents have come together through the Guiding Good Choices parent workshop.

They keep in touch with one another and communicate to help insure that their children will learn and apply the tools to help them make good choices. The Buddy-to-Buddy and Mentoring programs have created supportive relationships between youth and community members. Education and outreach have helped make connections between community groups and government agencies. Most significantly, I sense an attitude emerging among parents that, yes, we can make a positive difference in our children’s lives when it comes to risk factors such as substance abuse. That being said there is still plenty more to be done.

One of the important aspects of the CTC program is that it evaluates its programs and the community to insure that we are addressing the factors that lead to high-risk behavior in our youth. CTC needs to stay current in assessing and gathering data about the Shelter Island community and evaluating the effectiveness of its efforts. It needs to ask itself the tough questions:

• Are the programs really working?

• Are there risk factors that have increased in the last three years?

• Has Shelter Island made progress in reducing any risk factors?

• Has Shelter Island made progress in increasing protective factors?

• If so which ones and to what degree?

Two of the most important tools that CTC has are the parent and child surveys. These surveys question and evaluate the children’s and parents’ perception of their environment.

We will be administering new surveys this quarter. The parent surveys have been sent home. If you are a parent of a Shelter Island youth, please complete and return the survey. It is completely confidential and cannot be traced back to the participant. It is a critically important way to participate in our efforts to keep our programs current and effective. Shelter Island is a small community and every survey returned is important. Please help.