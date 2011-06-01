Police: Two DWIs charged over the holidays

Jamie A. Chan-Perez, 24, of Shelter Island was driving on St. Mary’s Road at about 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22 when police stopped him for failure to stay in lane and to yield to an emergency vehicle. He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was also charged with driving without a license and with two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Mr. Chan-Perez was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and remanded to Suffolk County Jail.

On January 1 at about 2:15 a.m., Yeri Esquivel-Reyes, 23, of Shelter Island was driving on North Midway Road when he was stopped by police for failure to signal and for moving from his lane unsafely. He was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and unlicensed operation. Mr. Esquivel-Reyes was arraigned in Shelter Island Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $1,000 bail.

SUMMONSES

Ten tickets were issued between December 17 and January 3 — two for open burning violations and eight to motorists for the following: operating an unregistered vehicle (1), driving without a license (2), driving with visibility impaired by broken glass (1), driving with suspended/revoked registrations (2), driving with a permit (1) and speeding (1).

accidents

Caroline Hoffmann of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking space at the Center post office on December 21 when she collided with a vehicle driven by Karen A. Boltax of Shelter Island who was moving forward. There was under $1,000 in estimated damage to Ms. Hoffmann’s vehicle — scratches on the rear bumper and a broken left marker light — and no damage reported to Ms. Boltax’s vehicle.

On December 24 Falisha I. Mamdani of New York City reported she was making a U turn when she stepped on the gas instead of the brake and ran over a guide wire to a telephone pole on Bay Avenue, severing it. Her vehicle had minor scratches and a flat tire as a result.

Maximilian T. Bennett of Shelter Island was driving on Waverly Place on December 26 when his vehicle skidded on the snow/ice-covered roadway into an embankment. Members of the Shelter Island Highway Department helped remove the vehicle. No damage was reported.

Also on the 26th, Police Officer Thomas M. Cronin was on duty and driving on Lake Drive when he slid on the ice and snow-covered roadway and hit a utility pole, causing over $1,000 in damage to the passenger-side rear of the police vehicle.

Shawn Wright of Westhampton Beach told police he was driving northbound on North Ferry Road on December 30 when his vehicle spun out on black ice and hit a street sign. There were no injuries reported but damage to the front and driver’s side of the vehicle was estimated at over $1,000.

Bruce K. Aronow of Syosset reported that he was driving northbound on South Ferry Road on December 31 when a vehicle driven by Dustin Mulcahy of Shelter Island exited Oh’s Gas Station and clipped the right rear quarter of Mr. Aronow’s vehicle. There was over $1,000 in damage to the body and rear wheel assembly and to the front end of Mr. Mulcahy’s vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

Police stopped a vehicle in the Center on December 21 for failure to stay in lane and found two open cans of beer and several closed cans. Passengers in the vehicle were under the legal drinking age of 21; the driver was tested and released. Parents of two youths picked them up; police notified the other parents by phone.

A verbal dispute took place on December 21 over the traffic pattern at the Center traffic circle. The complainant was advised that the person entering the circle must yield the left to a vehicle already in the circle.

A small dog was reported at large in a Center parking lot on December 21; the owner was located and told the animal control officer he would look into getting an electric fence.

A report of trespass in Shorewood was reported on December 21.

Police received a call on December 21 that a person had emerged from the woods opposite the caller’s home in Cartwright and had then left when asked if he needed anything.

A caller told police on December 21 that two highly intoxicated men had left a location in the Heights before their taxi arrived; the caller was concerned about their safety. Police patrolled the area with negative results.

On December 22, police responded to an harassment complaint in the Center. No charges were involved and the parties were advised to take any future issues to civil court.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a plume of smoke near a Center sand pit on December 22. According to the report, an old scrap-metal gas tank was being crushed when a small amount of gas residue ignited and burned. The fire burned itself out.

Also on December 22, the SIFD responded to an active brush fire in the Center and extinguished it.

A South Ferry Hills caller reported a “butter fire” on a stove top. It had been extinguished but the caller wanted it checked. Police helped clean up the stove without incident.

Following a caller’s report about noise on a Center roof on December 23, police found “subjects free-jumping” on and off the roof. They were told to stop.

The SIFD responded to a chimney fire in the Center on December 25; it was extinguished without incident.

A Center caller told police on December 25 that her dogs were barking and that someone could be on her property. Police located two individuals playing flashlight tag; they were advised to stay away from the caller’s residence.

On December 26 police responded to a report that ATVs were being operated in the Center. An ATV was located but not in use, and tracks were found in the snow but not on the roadway. No further action was taken.

The town, Heights and Village of Dering Harbor Highway departments were notified of icy road conditions on December 26.

A case of petit larceny was reported in Hay Beach on December 26.

An arcing wire was reported in Dering Harbor on December 26 and LIPA notified.

Police located a dog reported at large on December 26 in the South Ferry area. The dog was returned to its owner with a warning that a summons would be issued if the dog was picked up again.

A pit bull was reported at large in the Center on December 26. It was gone when police arrived but the owner was advised of the location and subsequently retrieved the dog.

A tree was reported down in Dering Harbor on December 26; a second tree fell in the village on December 27. Village highway staff removed them. A downed tree in the Center on December 27 was removed by the SIHD.

A tree fell on electrical wires in the Center on December 27; LIPA was notified.

A Longview caller told police on December 26 that a neighbor’s garage door was open. Police checked the premises and secured the door.

On December 27, police noted that high winds and tides had caused some flooding along Bridge Street. Businesses along the roadway were notified.

A tree limb was reported fallen across a parked vehicle in South Ferry on December 27. There was damage to a rear door, the taillights, passenger-side rear window and the roof. The owner was notified.

Smoke was reported near a utility pole at Piccozzi’s marina on December 27. LIPA responded and the SIFD stood by to safeguard the propane tanks located in the area.

Police dug out a vehicle stuck in snow in the Heights on December 27.

A case of criminal mischief was reported in Silver Beach on December 27.

A caretaker plowing a driveway on a Center property on December 27 reported an open door at the residence. Police checked the premises, secured the door and notified the owner.

A downed tree was reported on a Hay Beach roadway on December 28 and the Highway Department was notified.

The SIFD responded to a chimney fire at a Center residence on December 28 and extinguished it.

A Center caller asked for police assistance on December 28 in locating his dog. The area was patrolled and the dog found the next morning. The owner was notified and retrieved it.

On December 29 a caller reported receiving a threatening text message. Both the sender and the caller were advised to refrain from texting or talking to one another.

A police investigation into drugs on the Island was opened on December 29.

A caller reported a barking dog at 9:14 p.m. in the Center. The dog was not located.

A case of trespass in the Center was reported on December 30.

An arcing wire was reported in Silver Beach on January 1; police notified LIPA.

A broken-off piece of dock was reported floating in the water off Shorewood on January 2. It was recovered and placed in the impound area.

Police responding to the floating dock report noticed two dead swans on Wades Beach. They did not appear to have been shot and were not banded. The DEC declined to investigate and advised police to dispose of the swans.

The SIFD was dispatched to extinguish an open burning in the Center on January 3.

A carbon monoxide alarm was activated by a fire in a wood stove at a Cartwright residence on December 24.

A burglary alarm was set off in a workshop at a Heights residence on December 26. The premises appeared secure according to the police report.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported eight aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 21, 22, 24, 28 and 30 and on January 1.