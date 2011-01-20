Police: One arrest, storm-related calls on week’s blotter

Following an investigation, police arrested Marcel M. Sarfati, 58, of Shelter Island on Tuesday, January 11 at about 5:45 p.m. on a charge of harassment in the 2nd degree. Mr. Sarfati was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $500 bail.

SUMMONSES

One ticket was issued to a motorist for “disobeying a traffic control device.”

ACCIDENTS

Walter M. Richards and David S. Currie, both of Shelter Island, were backing out of opposite driveways onto Primrose Place on January 12 when they collided. There was over $1,000 damage to the driver’s-side rear of Mr. Currie’s vehicle; no damage was reported to Mr. Richards’ vehicle.

On January 16, an unoccupied vehicle registered to Peter Sareyani of Shelter Island was parked on an unplowed, steeply graded driveway off Lake View Drive when it slid backwards into a tree, just after Mr. Sarejani had exited it. There was over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side mid-section of the vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

In response to a call on January 11, police found an open window and door at a West Neck residence. There was no sign of a break-in; apparently wind had blown them open. The window and door were secured.

On January 12, an open door was reported at a Center residence. No criminal activity was observed; storm winds may have blown the door open. A similar incident was reported at a home in Hay Beach on January 14. The premises were checked with no indication of any criminal activity.

A number of low-hanging wires were reported on January 12 and 13. LIPA was notified about two problems in the Center; Verizon was informed about two cases in the Center and Village of Dering Harbor.

Police assisted a motorist on January 12 who was driving with limited visibility due to excessive snow accumulation on the vehicle.

A dog at large on North Ferry Road was reported on January 13. The dog was gone when police arrived.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on January 14.

On January 15, police checked on the welfare of a person reported sleeping in his vehicle in the Heights. The vehicle was gone when police arrived and the area patrolled with negative results.

Also on the 15th, a caller asked the SIPD to notify the Shelter Island Highway Department that the access road to Fresh Pond needed to be plowed. A second caller on that day was concerned that the catch basin in front of his Center residence was clogged with snow and his property could be flooded from road run-off. The Highway Department was advised.

Police advised a caller on January 17 to petition Family Court regarding a domestic matter.

On January 18, highway departments in the town, Heights and Village of Dering Harbor were advised of snow and icy conditions on Island roadways.

Two burglary alarms were activated during the week at residences in West Neck and the Center. The premises appeared to be secure in both cases.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported six aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15. EMTs responded to a seventh case on January 11 but transportation was refused.