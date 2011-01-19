Pelletier & Simovich top picks

Week 13 of the Ladies League brought a second Bowler-of-the-Week honor to Bev Pelletier. With all three games well above average, Odd Ball’s Bev started with a 149 and kept going up all the way to a 179. Sue Klenawicus bowled a 187 in the first game against Bev and took that game for Spare Us. Sue rolled a 156 in the second game, but Stephanie Tybaert and Kelly Michalak had twin 139s to add to Bev’s 161 for an Odd Ball win. The Spares couldn’t keep up with Bev’s 179 in the third game for a final OB victory.

The Lucky Strikes lost their tops to the Rockettes. Julie Fanelli hit her high of the night in the first game with a 136. Sherri Surozenski kicked in a 174 for the first Rockette win. Sherri had another high game with a 161, but Alison Bevilacqua’s and Farragh Callahan’s matching 112s were just enough to step ahead for the second game win. Alison grabbed a 115 in the last game for her high as Sherri swept in with her own high of 182 and a final ‘Ette win.

Mary Ellen Gran was on the mark with a 147, as was Sue Warner for the Guttersnipes. Linda Springer and Pam Jackson were keeping the pencils dull with scores in the 160s for the first PbN win. Pam had a 168 in the second game, but Cathy Driscoll’s 160 and Sue’s 189 shot her down for a Snipe win. Sue was back up to 178 in the third game. Linda was back up to 167 with Ginny Gibbs tossing in some extra wood for a final Paint win.

The Fab Five took all 11 from the Brick Laying Babes. Tracy Gibbs laid out a 163 in the first, with Fab Five winning by 12 pins. Lisa Goody had a 163 in the second game for the Babes, but Donna Cass rolled a 175, with Essie Simovich right behind her with a 174. Tracy grabbed another high 165 with Lisa reaching a 140. Audrey Marshall was fabulous with a 150. Essie was right behind with a 149 and Donna trailed with a 135 for the final Fab Five win.

In week 14, the Fab Five took all 11 from Paint by Numbers. Paint Springer had a 144 in the first game. Audrey Marshall a 132, while Essie snagged a 192 for a Fab win. Essie had another high game of 154 in the second game, as Jackie Brewer rolled a 161. Audrey had her high of the night with a 157. Essie’s final score of 176 made her the 14th Bowler of the Week.

The Brick Laying Babes hovered around their averages in their first game against the Guttersnipes. Gran cleared away all doubt with her 131 for an 11-pin win. Goody stepped in for the second game with a 134 for the Babe win. Laura Marcello and Lisa teamed up in with high 130s in the third game, but it wasn’t enough to beat Warner’s 226. Sue had two turkeys and one open frame to take the last game for the Snipes.

Fay Rodriguez-Walker had abysmal scores which brought the ‘Ettes down. Ashley Knight added 20 extra pins to Sherri’s 162, but it didn’t help. Meddi Shaw hit her high with a 115, as Liz Lechmanski grabbed a 134, and Ellie Labrozzi tried to beat Sue Warner with a 191. Sue Klen Joined the party in the second game with a 160. Lynn Kay Winters had a very Shelter Island score of 114, while Sherri hit a 166. Sherri hit her high of the night with a 177 in the third game. Liz had her high of 136 and Meddi hit another 115 for the Spare Us win.

The Lucky Strikes took all 11 from the Odd Balls. The OBs were way below average in the first game, leaving the Strikes a Lucky first win. Linda McCarthy woke up in the second game with a 132, but Corrine Wilutis went above and beyond with a 122, 33 pins over her average. Pelletier hit a 141, as Lee Oliver joined her with a 146. Corrine managed a 130 in the third game, while Captain Fanelli banged out a 148 for the final win.





Ladies Bowling Week 14

Team Won Lost

Fabulous Five 97.0 68.0

Odd Balls 91.5 73.5

Paint by Numbers 87.0 78.0

Brick Laying Babes 82.0 83.0

Spare Us 81.0 84.0

Lucky Strikes 79.0 86.0

Guttersnipes 78.0 87.0

Rockettes 64.5 100.5