OSPREY’S NEST

Credit where credit is due…





A recent newsletter of the City of Stuart (Florida) Fire Rescue recognized Island EMT stalwart, Ben Jones, for his service to their community. “Ben has been part of our family for over 15 years. Many years ago he suggested higher level EMS in-house training and offered ideas on how to acknowledge accomplishments and award employees … All of those suggestions remain in effect today. We appreciate all Ben has brought to this department with his many years of wisdom, caring and compassionate attitude.”

Commenting on the event celebrating his contribution, Rescue Chief Lori Sunderman said, “We wanted to be sure we recognized all he has done. It was just a little ‘thank you’ to him.”

Happy birthday to…

Betty Kontje, Ronnie Mitchell Jr., Don Hall, Tyler Jeffrey Cardillo and Susan O’Brien on January 21; Tracy Miller, Amy Martin, Michael Worthington, Jennifer Corbett, Frank Kestler Jr. and Katie Bach on January 22; Matthew Beaton, Lew Kilb and Linda Payne Rasmussen on January 23; Vicki Gershon, Donna Clark Mannino, Christine Lewis, Michelle Beckwith, T. Brian Thomson Jr., Erin Elizabeth Mundy and Jennifer McGonegal-Wissemann on January 24; Norma Russo, Bill Drew, Larry Dowling, Mary Fontrier on January 25; Al Kilb Jr., Mary Hoye Meyers, Ken Lewis Jr. and Robert Getty III on January 26; and Richard E. Halsey Jr. on January 27.

Happy anniversary to…

Robert & Nicole Strauss and John and Kathy Russ on January 24