OSPREY’S NEST

Happy birthday to…

Maxwell Notley, Dorothy Lockhart and Ed Ferris on January 14; Cooper McCormack, Matthew Kast, Beverly Mintzer and Michael Steinmuller on January 15. Paul Senken on January 16; Patricia Young and Nicholas Morehead on January 17; Susan Speeches Caddle, Nicholas Minikel and Helen Kornblatt on January 18; Kerri Lee Wojenski and Richard Lawrenson on January 19; and David McGayhey, Nicholas Young, Jamie Lenzer and Charlotte Olivia Radigan on January 20.

Happy anniversary to…

Julie and Konrad Myklebust on January 20. (With apologies to Vicki and Rich Russ on January 8 and Pat and Steve Lenox on January 11, who were inadvertently omitted from last week’s Ima list.)

Hats off to…

Megan Staudenraus, a Shelter Island School Class of 2009 graduate, has been named to the Dean’s List for fall 2010 at the State University of New York at Geneseo. To be on the list, students must have achieved a 3.5 grade point average.

And congratulations to Michelle Card, who received the Dean’s Commendation for Outstanding Scholarship during her fall semester at Elon University in Elon, North Carolina. Michelle was valedictorian of the Shelter Island School’s Class of 2010.