OSPREY’S NEST

Happy birthday to…

Patti MacGeorge Morris, Jeremy Diaz and Sharon Morgan on January 7; Lily Page, Carter Hamilton, Bob Lenox, Douglas Halsey, Alex Mitchell, Julia Deeb, Scott Nathan, twins Sharon Gibbs and Karen Kilb, Amy Schutz and Evalyn Gehring on January 8; Elizabeth and Dorothy Barton and Colin Gershon on January 9; Jill Tuttle Albiani, John Dudley Dreher, Anita Ahern, George Hoffmann, twins Victoria and Jack Simes, Kevin P. Goodleaf and Mark Molin on January 10; Barbara Tehan Ernest, Nicolette Clark and Gary Kagawa on January 11; Shirley Mundy, Tina McHugh, Victor Lomuscio, Irene Sherman, Adam Thilberg and Don Russ on January 12; and Diane Dickens Anderson, Virginia Juzapavicus, Dana Dreher Cheyne, Donald Zabel and Brittany Olinkiewicz on January 13.

Happy anniversary to…

Darrin and Susan Binder on January 4; and Nicole and Shawn Kruk and Jo-Ann and Joe Robotti-Messing on January 7.

Hats off to…

Shelter Wein, who has been named to the Suffield Academy Honor Roll for the fall term. Shelter is a member of the Class of 2011 at the Academy, a college preparatory school in Suffield, Connecticut.