OSPREY’S NEST

Happy birthday to…

Helen Dawson, Irene Senken, Ethan Angelo and Lisa Hashagen on January 28; Jennifer Card on January 29; Carleen Blados Washington, Rhiannon Degnan, Connie Edwards, Ben Smith, Griffin Anderson, Lesley Koehler and Dennis Pelliccia on January 30; Robert J. Simes, Eleanore Crittenden, Luke Reich and Kim Sherman on January 31; Jesse Read and Claudia Olinkiewicz on February 1; William Scott Dickens, Stanley Beckwith, Nicole Urban, Jim Toth, Sharon Kast and Fay Rodriguez-Walker on February 2; and Leo Urban Jr., Stephanie Tybaert, Matthew Spahn, Jim Reeves and Elizabeth Lenox on February 3

Happy anniversary to…

Anybody? We know you’re out there — help Ima fill in the blanks!

Hats off to…

Kathryn Goodleaf, who was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2010 at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.