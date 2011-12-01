Obituary: John T. S. Tehan

John T. S. Tehan, 76, of Palm Harbor, Florida, formerly of Shelter Island, passed away at home on December 27, 2010.

John was born in Brookline, Massachusetts on September 13, 1934 to Walter E. Tehan and Mary E. Smith. After receiving his degree from Harvard, John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in June 1958. John worked at various businesses, for companies around the country, until his retirement to Florida.

John was predeceased by his grandson Christopher. He is survived by his sister Mary Lou Giordano, his sons John Jr. and Jonathan (Chris), grandchildren Joseph, Andrea, Michael and Dylan, and his niece Susan. John was cremated in Florida, and his remains will be interred in Calverton National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Last Chance Animal Rescue Fund at LCARF.org