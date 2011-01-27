Obituary: Edward V. Ciaglo

Edward Victor Ciaglo of Shelter Island died on January 22, 2011, at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, New York. He was 68 years old.

He was born in Laurel, New York on August 5, 1942 to Chester and Anna (née Gatz) Ciaglo. He graduated from Mattituck High School and attended the University of Maryland between tours of military duty.

Ed served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps and he attained the rank of captain. During an early assignment as an enlisted Marine, he served guard detail in the John F. Kennedy White House.

He was a highly decorated combat pilot, flying F-4 Phantoms on numerous missions with squadron VMA 542 during the Vietnam War, including attacks on high value targets in North Vietnam, air combat against North Vietnamese MIGs, and air support to U.S. troops on the ground. His plane was shot down over enemy territory and as he parachuted down, he was shot, but he evaded capture for two weeks before reaching U.S. forces. He received a Silver Star, a Bronze Star, three Distinguished Flying Crosses, three Purple Hearts, three Good Conduct Ribbons, and a Vietnam Campaign Ribbon.

After his honorable discharge from the service, he enjoyed a long career as a commercial pilot with Evergreen International Airlines. He was able to serve his country yet again as an airline pilot by delivering troops to the Persian Gulf, for which he received a medal.

He married Madgalyn “Maggie” Caputo of Shelter Island in 1973. In the Shelter Island community, where he lived for over 35 years, Ed was a commander of the American Legion Mitchell Post 281 and a member of the Shelter Island Fire Department and Shelter Island Lions Club. He was also a long-time and dedicated donor of blood platelets.

Surviving are his wife, Maggie; two brothers, Chester Ciaglo of Virginia and Stephen Ciaglo of Illinois; and a sister, Barbara Berdinka of Laurel.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, January 25, 2011 at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church by Father Peter DeSanctis. Military honors were rendered by members of the United States Marine Corps.

Memorial donations to the Shelter Island Red Cross Ambulance, P.O. Box 830, Shelter Island, New York 11964 for their dedicated and kind assistance with Ed would be appreciated by the family.