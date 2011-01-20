Obituary: Alice C. Lucas





Alice C. Lucas of Shelter Island gently passed away on January 5, 2011 after becoming ill while visiting with family in West Chester, Pennsylvania over the Christmas holidays.





Mrs. Lucas was born to Jane Ellen (née Dowling) of New York City and John Stephen Clune of Limerick, Ireland, in Roselle Park, New Jersey, where she was raised. She was the fourth of their five daughters.

She met her future husband, Harelegger Abbott “Scotty” Lucas, while they were both working in Elizabeth, New Jersey. In 1943 they were married at St. Joseph’s Church in Roselle. During the course of their marriage, the family lived in Roosevelt and then Sayville, Long Island where they were very involved in church organizations and activities while raising their family.

In 1976, they moved to Shelter Island and lived in the house Scotty was born in, while building their retirement home nearby. They immediately became a part of the year-round social life on Shelter Island. After Scotty’s death in 1982, Alice continued to enjoy Shelter Island and her close friends in the “Crazy Eights” card group. She also volunteered for the Eastern Long Island Hospital, including working in the “Opportunity Shop” in Greenport, and was part of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Shelter Island American Legion. She was a devoted communicant at Our Lady of the Isle parish.

In addition to her husband Scotty, Alice was predeceased by daughter Arlene Marie shortly after her birth, sisters Ellen, Virginia and Marie, their husbands, and her brother-in-law Russell Lucas.

She is survived by six children: Ron Lucas of Shelter Island; Marilynn (Joe) Appollo of Southern Pines, North Carolina; Gerard Lucas of Tahoe City, California; Craig (Valerie) Lucas of Mount Sinai, New York; Nancy (Dan) Heck of Fairfax, Virginia; and Alice (Charlie) Cousens of West Chester, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, her sister Jane and brother-in-law Buddy Hoffman, sister-in-law Elizabeth Lucas and many devoted nieces and nephews.

Alice was interred at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery on Shelter Island on Tuesday, January 11, 2011, following the celebration of her funeral mass, which was attended by all of her children and many of her grandchildren, along with numerous other family members and friends.