Nissen named US Sailing's 'Sailor of the Week'

US Sailing has named Camp Quinipet’s Greg Nissen as its most recent Sailor of the Week.

As the national governing body for the sport of sailing, US Sailing has honored a sailor nominated from its membership each week since the first week of January 2009. It spotlights that sailor on its website, ussailing.org under the Sailor of the Week tab.

“If you are planning on starting or expanding a community sailing program in your hometown, Greg Nissen has a blueprint for success you should consider,” the online article began. It went on to sing the praises of Quinipet’s successful sailing programs for youth, women and disabled individuals, and to explore a little ofMr. Nissen’s personal sailing history.

Mr. Nissen commented after the announcement, “I’m shocked and honored, but I have a feeling it’s a direct result of my mother getting the Internet.”

For more on Camp Quinipet’s sailing programs, go to quinipet.org.